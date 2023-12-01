The horse lies on the snow and makes a “snow angel” appearance.

Landanimals.de More animals

Julian Gutman

Riding through a snow-covered winter landscape not only makes the rider happy, but the mare impressively shows that she is also a fan of snow.

Dog owners don’t just need to get outdoors when it’s really cold. Horse owners also spend a lot of time outdoors. Your terrier wants to be kept in a species-appropriate manner and needs plenty of exercise. Low temperatures are not a problem for four-legged friends: since their ancestors are steppe dwellers, they were regularly exposed to large temperature fluctuations, which is why horses generally have no problem with the cold.

Many horse lovers are also true outdoor enthusiasts and do not fear any weather. True to the motto: There is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes. The ride becomes truly perfect when the horse and rider can enjoy the fresh snow. This can be impressively seen in a TikTok video showing humans and animals getting along.

Human and horse make “snow angels” at the same time

The video shows a rider lying on the snow and drawing circles in the snow with her legs and arms. The mare next to her scratches her hooves in the snow curiously until she lies down next to her “mistress.” The woman on the ground was startled for a moment, perhaps fearing that the horse would fall on top of her. As if the horse sensed this, it slowed its movement and lay down gently. The woman continues making her snow angel and the horse rolls happily in the snow.

Some horses enjoy playing in the snow. © imago

Horse lovers are deeply affected

The TikTok video has already been liked nearly 642,000 times and commented on more than 2,500 times. Users are touched – and comment enthusiastically:

“The real dream team”

“This is the most beautiful thing I have ever seen”

“This is the purpose of life 🥹❤️❤️”

“Very beautiful ❤️❤️”

“This is proof that they have spirit and love their family.”

“😭😭😭I can’t wait to make some snow angels. What a great horse!!! Thank you for sharing.”

