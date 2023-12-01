December 1, 2023

‘It could blow up the world’: Joe Biden’s joke about the end of the world has people shaking their heads

Esmond Barker December 1, 2023 2 min read
“Cognitively weak”: US President Joe Biden caused a lack of understanding with a nuclear joke. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

AP

This joke made by US President Joe Biden backfired. His casual comment about the US Navy’s nuclear force against a civilian drew sharp criticism from opponents.

no time? Blue News sums it up for you

  • US President Joe Biden visited a windmill factory in Colorado.
  • He spoke to one of the factory workers and joked about the power of America’s nuclear weapons.
  • His saying that he “could blow up the world” was not well received.
  • On X (formerly Twitter) the 81-year-old man’s cognitive abilities are being called into question.

A lot of people made bad jokes. But with an American president, its influence is somewhat greater.

In the Visit to the windmill factory in Pueblo, Colorado“My Navy has the code to blow up the world,” Joe Biden shouted. The US President added “nuclear weapons” while speaking to a factory worker who asked the President a question.

The joke hit social media like a bombshell. Some critics of the 81-year-old president wondered what he meant by this strange exchange.

“A weak-minded man”

“It should be illegal for this cognitively disabled man to be in charge of nuclear weapons codes,” Rogan O’Handley of DC Draino Newsletter wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

American conservative critic Benny Johnson quipped that the comments were “normal Joe Biden quotes.”

Another user quipped: “In today’s edition of: What if Trump said that?”

A bag containing nuclear weapons codes

When traveling outside the White House, US presidents are traditionally accompanied by an official carrying a briefcase that can be used to authorize a nuclear attack.

See also  "Tether!" This is how the people of Zurich think about urban e-scooters

What’s called “Nuclear Football” It contains a card containing the codes to authorize such an attack.

However, it is highly unusual for the president to mention the existence of this map. At least towards factory workers or other civilians who do not have security clearance.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Supreme Court – Russia bans LGBTQ+ movement as ‘extremist’ – News

November 30, 2023 Esmond Barker
3 min read

Climate affects bird migration – Migratory birds get stuck in Graubünden: take a taxi south – News

November 30, 2023 Esmond Barker
4 min read

Green Energy – India’s Problems with Mini Solar Attack – News

November 30, 2023 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

9 min read

The 12 best places to see the northern lights

December 1, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

The Rock as president? : American parties asked Dwayne Johnson

December 1, 2023 Ulva Robson
3 min read

The discovery of a stunning giant planet from a dwarf star

December 1, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Höfl-Riesch celebrates his birthday in the USA – and extends it by several hours

December 1, 2023 Eileen Curry