When it comes to promoting renewable energies, Switzerland is lagging behind

June 19, 2021
Esmond Barker
  • Switzerland rejects new CO₂ law. In doing so, they threaten to lose their climate goals.

  • The result of the vote was a shock to Environment Minister Simonetta Sommaruga.

  • Sommaruga also acknowledged that the CO2 law may be overburdened. For example, the ticket tax is likely to have been exceeded on its own.

  • In the new energy law, the expansion of renewable energies should be placed at the center.

It was a major setback in Switzerland’s fight against climate change – and a shock to Environment Minister Simonetta Sommaruga (61). With 51.6 percent of the vote against, voters rejected the new CO₂ law on Sunday. This means that the goals of the Paris climate agreement can no longer be met. By 2030, greenhouse gas emissions are set to be halved from 1990 levels.

An assessment by the Swiss Energy Corporation (SES) published Thursday indicates how important the need for action is in reality. Switzerland has a large share of electricity from hydropower. However, it is now important for our country to build facilities for the production of renewable electricity. Here, hydropower no longer has much potential.

