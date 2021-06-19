Elections in Iran – Ibrahim Raisi wins presidential elections in Iran – News

Ebrahim Raisi won the presidential elections in Iran.

The top hard-line candidate garnered at least 17.8 million votes (61.95 percent), according to an Interior Ministry spokesperson.

About 28.7 million votes were cast in total.

The minister went on to say that the voter turnout was 48.8%. It is the lowest mobilization for presidential elections since the establishment of the Islamic Republic in 1979.

Raisi will succeed Hassan Rouhani, who is no longer allowed to run for re-election after two terms in office. The new president is scheduled to be sworn in in August.

Chief Justice Raisi, aged 60, failed four years ago because of Rouhani, this time his path to the presidential office was much easier. This has also led to violent protests in their own ranks – and to a great lack of interest on the part of the people in an election that was widely seen as orderly and undemocratic.

My boss has little experience

With Raisi, the media and observers expect a change of political power in the country. They are convinced that the conservative cleric will not continue Rouhani’s moderate path as president. As a long-time attorney general, judge, and chief justice since 2019, he has little political experience. However, he faced many political challenges even at the beginning of his tenure.

Above all, he has to decide the future of the 2015 Vienna nuclear agreement. After the United States withdrew from the international agreement in 2018, Tehran gradually lifted the agreed restrictions and controls on nuclear facilities.

Not least, US sanctions have caused a severe economic crisis in Iran. Negotiations with the archenemy the United States will be necessary to agree to continue. In Middle East politics, observers of Raisi’s era expect a more radical path, and with regard to Israel, a more aggressive path than before.