November 30, 2023

Supreme Court – Russia bans LGBTQ+ movement as ‘extremist’ – News

Esmond Barker November 30, 2023 5 min read
Supreme Court – Russia bans LGBTQ+ movement as ‘extremist’ – News – SRF


Skip to content

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.


  1. News

  2. Switzerland

  3. Current article

Contents

  • Russia’s Supreme Court has classified the LGBTQ community as “extremist” and thus imposed further restrictions on the rights of gays, lesbians and other LGBT people.
  • The judges approved a similar request from the Russian Ministry of Justice, Interfax reported, citing the court.

Accordingly, it was decided to “recognize the international public LGBT movement as an extremist organization and ban its activities.”

Criticism from human rights activists

This approach has been strongly criticized by human rights activists previously. Independent Russian media have now pointed out that the judges did not even clarify who exactly, in their view, belonged to the “gay movement.”

legend:

LGBTQ activists demonstrate for their rights in Moscow. (July 2020)

Keystone/AP Photo/Archive

Accordingly, the specific effects of regulation are not yet known. Queer activists, who have already faced significant repression, fear that the actions of the Russian judiciary are primarily aimed at silencing them completely in public, and will fuel further hatred against minorities.

LGBTQI+


Open the box
Close the box

The English abbreviation LGBTQI+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex people — the plus sign and asterisk are placeholders for other identities and genders.



  1. News

  2. Switzerland

  3. Current article

Always well informed!

Get all the news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.

Close


Always well informed!

Get all the news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. more

Push notifications are short notifications that appear on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. If you click on a note, you will be taken to the corresponding article. You can deactivate these communications at any time. less

I have already hidden this notification about browser notifications activation several times. Do you want to hide this notification permanently or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?

Most read articles

Scroll left


Scroll to the right





See also  First details: Tui and Enter Air's new wet-lease carrier is called Fly 4

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Climate affects bird migration – Migratory birds get stuck in Graubünden: take a taxi south – News

November 30, 2023 Esmond Barker
4 min read

Green Energy – India’s Problems with Mini Solar Attack – News

November 30, 2023 Esmond Barker
2 min read

D-AIMH: Lufthansa has recovered its sixth Airbus A380 aircraft

November 29, 2023 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

2 min read

Joe Biden is tired of the absence of officials

November 30, 2023 Faye Stephens
5 min read

Controversy over a new fund for developing countries – DW – November 30, 2023

November 30, 2023 Ulva Robson
4 min read

50 million goalkeepers is the biggest problem for Manchester United

November 30, 2023 Eileen Curry
3 min read

Google Messages is supposed to compete with WhatsApp – updates for Android and Wear OS

November 30, 2023 Gilbert Cox