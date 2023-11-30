Supreme Court – Russia bans LGBTQ+ movement as ‘extremist’ – News

Russia’s Supreme Court has classified the LGBTQ community as “extremist” and thus imposed further restrictions on the rights of gays, lesbians and other LGBT people.
The judges approved a similar request from the Russian Ministry of Justice, Interfax reported, citing the court.
Accordingly, it was decided to “recognize the international public LGBT movement as an extremist organization and ban its activities.”
Criticism from human rights activists
This approach has been strongly criticized by human rights activists previously. Independent Russian media have now pointed out that the judges did not even clarify who exactly, in their view, belonged to the “gay movement.”
Accordingly, the specific effects of regulation are not yet known. Queer activists, who have already faced significant repression, fear that the actions of the Russian judiciary are primarily aimed at silencing them completely in public, and will fuel further hatred against minorities.
The English abbreviation LGBTQI+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex people — the plus sign and asterisk are placeholders for other identities and genders.
