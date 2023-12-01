VH-X4A maiden flight: Qantas’ first Airbus A220 flies here

Original art in Canada’s skies: Qantas’ first Airbus A220-300 has completed its maiden flight. He had been in the air for about three hours.

Qantas has ordered 29 Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The first seven units are scheduled to be delivered in 2024, and the rest by 2027. Under the local QantasLink brand, the aircraft will be equipped with 10 business class seats and 127 economy class seats. It replaces the Boeing 717 in the Australian Airlines fleet.

Qantas’ first A220 will be registered VH-X4A and named Minyma Kutjara Tjukurpa. This is an original story, after which the plane was also designed. She has now flown for the first time – with the C-FPGP test license plate.

Flight north from Montreal

The plane took off on Thursday afternoon (November 30) from Montreal-Mirabel Airport in Canada, headed north, made several large turns and then returned. In total, the first flight took approximately three hours.

Qantas explained that Airbus test pilots carried out a series of standard tests of the aircraft’s electrical, navigation and communications systems at low and high altitudes. “The aircraft will undergo further tests in the coming weeks before being officially handed over to QantasLink,” he added.

In the photo gallery above, you can see the Qantas Airbus A220 on its maiden flight. Clicking on the image opens the gallery in large format.