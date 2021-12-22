World

Denmark wants to transfer prisoners to Kosovo due to overburden

December 22, 2021
Esmond Barker

    The Danish government wants to transfer more than 300 prisoners to Kosovo.

    300 cells were rented for this purpose in the Kosovo prison in Gilan.

    Prison in Kosovo should be “like a piece of Denmark” in Kosovo.

    The 348 prisoners are only third-country nationals.

Prisons in Denmark are full and the government says there is no end in sight. The Scandinavians even assume that about 1,000 places will be lost in the next few years.

That’s why the Danish government looked for a solution – and found it in Kosovo. On Monday, the two countries signed an agreement stating that Denmark will be able to transfer some of its prisoners to Kosovo’s prisons from 2023.

