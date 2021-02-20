Lock Party: The woman opens in a bathrobe – and with false eyelashes

The woman might have quickly thrown the coat off and turned off the light when the police came Saturday night to break up a party in her apartment – but she was still wearing her earrings and false eyelashes. A video released by the police can be heard while the police question the woman and finally ask the more than a dozen guests at the party to leave. The police arrested three of them on charges of insults. At another home in Birmingham, a party with more than 50 guests was broken up.

West Midlands Police have reported an increase in illegal celebrations during the current coronavirus lockdown, which has continued since the start of January – sometimes lavishly organized with DJ and VIP areas. In addition, the organizers will be more careful in keeping the parties secret. Criminal investigator David Jamison reported to the Guardian newspaper of “increased aggression of the people involved”. A lot of frustration built up during the lockdown.