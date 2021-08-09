World

Racism symbol: University of Wisconsin rock removed

August 9, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/4

    On Friday morning, workers threw Chamberlain’s boulder onto the back of a truck.

  • 2/4

    Students at the University of Wisconsin saw the stone, which is more than two billion years old, as an elemental symbol.

  • 4/4

    The 70,000-ton rock will be moved to a new site.

On Friday morning, workers tied thick ropes around a large boulder at the University of Wisconsin-Madison site. The excavator then lifts the 70-ton boulder and maneuvers it in the truck loading area.

A stone is a rare specimen of an ice age rock, such as that University of Wisconsin Writes. The stone is said to be more than two billion years old. It was erected as a memorial on campus in honor of Thomas Chamberlain, a well-known geologist († 1896).

READ  The citizen journalist in China who has written about COVID-19 has been sentenced to 4 years in prison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *