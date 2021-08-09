Racism symbol: University of Wisconsin rock removed

1/4 On Friday morning, workers threw Chamberlain’s boulder onto the back of a truck.

2/4 Students at the University of Wisconsin saw the stone, which is more than two billion years old, as an elemental symbol.



4/4 The 70,000-ton rock will be moved to a new site.

On Friday morning, workers tied thick ropes around a large boulder at the University of Wisconsin-Madison site. The excavator then lifts the 70-ton boulder and maneuvers it in the truck loading area.

A stone is a rare specimen of an ice age rock, such as that University of Wisconsin Writes. The stone is said to be more than two billion years old. It was erected as a memorial on campus in honor of Thomas Chamberlain, a well-known geologist († 1896).

Stein with an elemental past

Since November, university students have demanded that the rock be removed. Reason for protest of the Black Student Union: In a newspaper article from 1925, the university teacher was called a racist.

“You can’t deny the story and you can’t ignore how some people feel about it,” said Nala McWhorter, president of the Black Student Union. The bastard is a reminder of the injustices of the past and the present. As long as the stone is on campus, students of color will be reminded of discrimination on a daily basis.

The university never used the nickname

According to university historians, no evidence has been found that the university actually used the racial surname in the past. Most of the time, Chamberlain’s Rock bore the name of the famous geologist.

However, the Ku Klux Clan was active in the university in the first half of the last century and carried out racist propaganda.

50000 USD for removal

The university wrote that the stone has become a painful symbol of racism for generations of students. For this reason, it will be moved to a location off the main campus – near Kigonsa Lake. Stone removal can be funded through donations. The transportation cost was about $50,000.