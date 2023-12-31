January 1, 2024

Weather Watch – It will be windy on New Year's Week – Meteorologist

Esmond Barker December 31, 2023 5 min read
Weather Watch – It will be windy in New Year's Week – Meteorology – SRF


Skip to content

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.


  1. the weather

  2. Weather stories

  3. Current article

Contents

The basics in brief:

  • Wind gusts on lowlands 70 to 110 km/h, reaching 150 km/h
  • Duration is from Tuesday to Thursday
  • Operating the exposed cable cars and ski lifts will be difficult

Tuesday's storm will move from the British Isles across the English Channel into Denmark. It will also be windy in Switzerland.

Expected wind strength

Its speed is expected to range between 70 and 110 km/h on lowlands and 120 km/h in open areas. On peaks like Santis, speeds can reach 150 km/h.

Duration of the event

In the mountains, the winds will reach storm force on Tuesday and will not calm down until Thursday. The winds will also intensify in the lowlands on Tuesday, and will be stormy from Tuesday evening until Thursday afternoon.

Possible effects

Trees can be uprooted and branches torn. Loose items must be secured. Operating the exposed cable cars and ski lifts will be difficult. There is a lot of snow in the Alps.


Weather as of January 31, 2023 at 7:55 p.m


  1. the weather

  2. Weather stories

  3. Current article

Scroll left


Scroll to the right



See also  A dispute over the Russian school in Warsaw: Russia threatens Poland and announces a response

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Eurostar trains have been canceled due to tunnel flooding near London

December 31, 2023 Esmond Barker
3 min read

Panorama from the 100-metre-high tower: Mulhouse wants to get the revolving restaurant up and running again

December 31, 2023 Esmond Barker
1 min read

Ukraine is suffering from financial problems. Civil servants will not be paid salaries and pensions soon

December 30, 2023 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

3 min read

New forecasts: The British economy outperforms Germany

December 31, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Influenza: Vaccination during pregnancy also protects the baby

December 31, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Davos wins 16th Spengler Cup title – Coach Holden happy with mini World Cup

December 31, 2023 Eileen Curry
3 min read

WhatsApp's big change affects the profile picture, which users will now have to adapt to

December 31, 2023 Gilbert Cox