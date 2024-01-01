January 1, 2024

Interpol warns of “epidemic of cross-border crime”

Esmond Barker January 1, 2024

31 December 2023 at 08:38December 31, 2023 at 2:36 pm

The police organization Interpol warns of the increase in international crimes. “We are facing an unprecedented epidemic of transnational organized crime,” the Secretary-General of the Lyon-based organization, Jürgen Stock, told the German news agency DPA.

“Criminal groups operating globally are becoming more powerful, more influential, more dangerous and more violent on our streets.”

According to Stock, combating organized crime is the task of society as a whole. He stresses: “The stability of our societies is at stake.” In addition, no country or region can deal with the security crisis alone.

With 196 member states, INTERPOL is the world's largest police organization and coordinates international police cooperation. Its predecessor was established in Vienna in 1923. Through Interpol, countries exchange information about wanted persons, among other things. (DAP/EPA)

