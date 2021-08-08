World

Heavy fighting: Taliban seize Kunduz in northern Afghanistan

August 8, 2021
Esmond Barker

Archives – In Kunduz, now captured by the Taliban, the German Bundeswehr ran a large camp until it withdrew from Afghanistan. Photo: Maurizio Gambarini / D

Kunduz is famous in Germany because the German army had a large field camp nearby for years. It was only recently that the Islamists were able to occupy the city of Sar-et-Pol.

In doing so, the Taliban took control of four provincial capitals within three days. Since the start of the withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan in early May, the Taliban have launched several attacks. First, they were able to record huge territorial gains, especially in rural areas. They now control more than half of the country’s nearly 400 districts as well as many border crossings. Recently, the fighting has increasingly moved to the capitals of the 34 provinces.

