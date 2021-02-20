United States of America: Trump supporters participate in the mercenary mission in Libya

According to a confidential UN report, a well-known supporter of Trump and founder of the US military company Blackwater is one of the masterminds of a covert mercenary operation in Libya. According to a panel of UN experts, Eric Prince proposed a military operation to the Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar in Cairo in April 2019, which would assist the general in his fight against the country’s internationally recognized government. The UN report, which was submitted to the Security Council on Thursday, is available in parts of Deutsche Presse-Agentur.
Accordingly, the so-called “Operation Opus” should support Haftar in his fight with armed aircraft, reconnaissance flights, boats, and a program of kidnapping and killing top enemies. Prince then brought warplanes into the country, thus violating the arms embargo imposed on the country experiencing a civil war.
The German news agency DPA had already reported on the mission in May, citing UN experts – but without informing it that Prince was closely related to it. The former elite soldier has drawn attention repeatedly in recent years through close contacts with former President Donald Trump and his environment. He is also the brother of former US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. (aeg / sda / dpa)