American critics choose Sandra Holser as the best actress in culture and entertainment

Los Angeles (dpa) German actress Sandra Holser won the Critics' Award in the United States of America, which increases her chances of competing for the current trophy.

Holser, 45, was honored by LAFCA (Los Angeles Film Critics Association) on Sunday (local time) for her roles in “Anatomy of a Case” and “Area of ​​Interest.” Along with Holser, Emma Stone was also cast in her lead role in “Poor Things.”

The drama film The Zone of Interest, directed by British director Jonathan Glazer, also won awards for best film, direction and music. The film revolves around the life of concentration camp commandant Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel) and his family. Hülser plays Höß's wife Hedwig.

The legal drama “Anatomy of a Case” by French director Justine Triet won in the Non-English Language Film and Editing categories. In it, Holser plays a writer accused of murdering her husband in the home they shared.

Critics' Award winners are often among the Oscar nominees next March. A year ago, the association voted for “Tár” and “Everything Everywhere at Once” as the best two films, and the latter later won the Oscar for “Best Picture.”