February 10, 2024

American critics choose Sandra Holser as the best actress in culture and entertainment

Ulva Robson February 10, 2024

Los Angeles (dpa) German actress Sandra Holser won the Critics' Award in the United States of America, which increases her chances of competing for the current trophy.

Holser, 45, was honored by LAFCA (Los Angeles Film Critics Association) on Sunday (local time) for her roles in “Anatomy of a Case” and “Area of ​​Interest.” Along with Holser, Emma Stone was also cast in her lead role in “Poor Things.”

