from: Henrik Jansen

EA Sports FC Mobile, the app for the game, will also be launched in 2023. We give you all the information about the release, gameplay, beta and Ultimate Team.

Vancouver, Canada – EA will enter a new era this year with EA Sports FC. After getting rid of the legendary FIFA name, they are back under a new flag in September. In addition to the console version for PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC, there will also be a mobile branch. We show you all the information about EA Sports FC Mobile regarding the release, gameplay, beta and Ultimate Team mode.

The name of the game EA Sports FC Mobile Version (date first published) September 26, 2023 Publishers Electronic Arts series EA Sports FC (formerly FIFA) platforms iOS and PlayStore Developer EA Sports – a trademark of Electronic Arts Type Football simulator

EA Sports FC Mobile release date, gameplay and Ultimate Team mode information

The mobile version of EA Sports FC: As in previous years, EA will also release a mobile branch of its main game. The release date is already known. On September 26, EA Sports FC Mobile will launch for smartphones and tablets. The game can be downloaded from either the app or the Play Store. EA Sports FC Mobile is free to play, so it doesn’t cost you anything.

Play changes: EA Sports FC Mobile comes with some innovations compared to its predecessor. Among others, Vinicius Jr. takes on the role of cover model. As is the case in Trailer detection Seen, there were also some scans of players’ faces to create more realism. The implementation of the one-armed player Carson Beckett in EA Sports FC 24 is realistic and unique as well. The one-shot system has also been modified and now also includes the power shot, which was introduced in FIFA 23 last year.

EA Sports FC Mobile: All about release, gameplay and Ultimate Team © EA Sports

EA Sports FC Mobile will feature a Champions League mode to battle the biggest clubs in Europe against each other. There will also be a new manager mode, which appears to be a mixture of the well-known FIFA career mode and Football Manager.

Ultimate Team on the go: The popular Ultimate Team mode should also be a part of the game again. There is no information about innovations here yet. However, it can be assumed that there are female players as well. We’ll show you how Ultimate Team’s chemistry system works for women.

Demo for EA Sports FC Mobile: A beta version is already running for the mobile branch. This started on July 31st and ends on August 31st. If you wish to participate in the EA Sports FC Mobile Beta on your iOS device, you must follow the EA Sports social media channels. Sharing links will be posted there at certain times. On Android, beta testing can only be done in India, Canada, Malaysia, Australia and Romania.