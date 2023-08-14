These patterns indicate that life once existed on Mars

Is life possible on Mars? Science is trying by all possible means to find an answer to this question. Hexagonal mud cracks on the Red Planet may now reveal an exciting discovery.

In 2021, a NASA rover has found mud cracks on Mars.

The cracks were hexagonal – and according to the researchers, that reveals a lot about the planet.

They suspect that life may once have been possible on Mars.

In 2021, NASA’s Curiosity rover discovered mud cracks on the surface of Mars. What does not appear to be a significant discovery at first glance may now turn out to be a groundbreaking discovery. Because: Hexagonal cracks indicate that life on the “Red Planet” might once have been possible.

The scientists made this remarkable hypothesis in an article published Wednesday, August 9, in the journal Nature. They describe in detail how these hexagonal mud cracks could indicate life.

NASA offered a simplistic explanation on its website: “As the clay dries, it contracts and disintegrates into T-joints.” Then comes the next step, which is now causing a stir: when this clay comes into contact with water again and gets wet, the T-joints “soften” and eventually take on a Y shape. This is how the hexagonal cracks created by the wet-dry cycle occur. The latter is important for life on the Red Planet.

Dry-wet cycles – the basis of life on the planet

“This is the first concrete evidence that the ancient climate of Mars exhibited regular Earth-like wet and dry cycles,” said study senior author William Rabin. “But more importantly, wet-dry cycles are beneficial — and possibly essential — to molecular evolution that could give rise to life.”

“This work expands on discoveries made by Curiosity,” said mission project scientist Ashwin Vasavada of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. “Over the course of 11 years, we’ve found ample evidence that microbial life may have existed on ancient Mars. Now the mission has found evidence of conditions that may also have favored the emergence of life.”