PS Plus Premium brings the much-awaited convenience feature

It will still be a few days before the new PS Plus launches here, but the service has already started in some other countries. As such, we already know a lot about it, not least the many games that will be in the PS Plus Extra and Premium library.

A small but good quality of life improvement has now appeared, which will ensure that you no longer have to monitor add-ons for PS Plus games so closely. (Across Pay Square)

PS5 Informs You About New Plus Games

In a concrete sense, this means that the PS5 will notify you as soon as you add a game from your wish list to PS Plus Extra or Premium. So far, this option is only available for games that are currently discounted, so it’s definitely a welcome addition. With a library of over 700 games, it couldn’t be easier to keep track of what’s going to happen and happen. That way, you can at least stay informed if a game you want to try moves on to the service so you won’t have to buy it extra – at least if you’ve subscribed to the more expensive PS Plus Extra or Premium models.

It appears that the service is currently only available on PS5, so PS4 owners should continue to inform them in a roundabout way. Plus, it’s likely to be explicitly related to the games on your wishlist, so you won’t generally be notified of all check-ins and check-outs. So it pays to update your list already.

All you need to know about PS Plus

We will know exactly what the new PS Plus will look like from June 23, when the service will also start in Germany. All information about prices, games and different models of PS Plus can be found in our dedicated information article. Meanwhile, if you are interested in the latest PS Plus games, you can find them here.

How about you, do you use Wish List for PlayStation games or will you do so in the future?