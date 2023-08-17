A new series raises disturbing details

“Painkiller” ranked #1 on the Netflix series charts.Image: Netflix

flow

Shortly after its release, the pharmaceutical series ‘Painkiller’ reached the top of the Netflix series charts. Based on investigative research by The New Yorker, the story is about the opioid crisis in the United States and the painkiller manufacturer Oxycontin.

Opioids are highly addictive and in this series, attorney Eddie Flowers searches for evidence to bring the company responsible, Perdue Pharma, to justice.

It is clear that the mini-series knows how to captivate, but there are always moments that annoy the audience. This can be seen on Reddit. A comparison with a similar production also comes to mind.

The smoke alarm is annoying Netflix viewers

“Painkiller” opens with a scene that sees Matthew Broderick playing Purdue University President Richard Sackler. He is rudely awakened in the morning by a smoke detector in his home.

He searches the entire house for the alarm system, desperately wanting to turn it off. However, the detector is installed too high for him, so he throws things at him, hoping to hit the target. Eventually, one of his employees shows up and sets things right.

The alert is a recurring motif throughout the series. Over and over again, he indicates to the Netflix audience (not very subtly) that Sackler and his company are in crisis.

on reddit So the user is very upset. “The title should be changed from ‘Painkiller’ to ‘Smoke Detector’,” the person teases. The subject goes on to say:

“I really like the chain but the smoke alarm is just unbearable. Is there a way to lower the volume of the alarm? Sounds like a real smoke alarm goes off.”

Another user agrees with the criticism and says, “I didn’t get the point of the smoke alarm beeping because it’s pretty clear that Richard Sackler had/had no conscience.” Elsewhere, “Painkiller” is described as a “goofy series”. Spectator complains: “I understand what they were trying to achieve, but for me just hit the mute button.”

“Painkiller” on Netflix: This is the streaming alternative

Apart from that, some people were reminded of a completely different production: “Dopesick” with Michael Keaton and Peter Sarsgaard among others. This series also examines the effects of Oxycontin and highlights, among other things, the lawsuit against Purdue Pharma. Despite the serious side effects, the company had aggressively advertised their product.

Comparing it to Painkiller, one Reddit user writes: “I think I prefer ‘Dopesick. Netflix production.” In Germany, “Dopesick” can be watched on Disney+.