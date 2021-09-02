Art Basel with Restrictions – Switzerland hates people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccination

– Switzerland despises people who have been vaccinated by AstraZeneca At the end of September, the world’s largest art fair welcomes the public. Covid certification is mandatory. But authorities don’t issue one to all vaccinated people — and require a test. Simon Border

Art Basel 2014 – N for Netz – Attractive on the fairgrounds. Photo: Tamedia

The Covid Pass makes travel easier for many people, but by no means for everyone and by no means everywhere. Three weeks before the world’s most important international art fair, Art Basel, kicks off, the art world is baffled about special Swiss regulations.

Because Switzerland is the only country in Europe that does not issue Covid certificates to people vaccinated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine – and sometimes treats them as class II vaccines. Visitors from England are particularly affected: the vaccine is widespread in the UK, and the UK is not part of the certification system that has established itself between EU and Efta countries like Switzerland. «Art Newspaper», a trade magazine for those interested in art, recently warned that access to Art Basel would be “anything that is not easy and causes increasing concern”.