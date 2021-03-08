Sports news for March 8th

Sports on TV

baseball

15:00 Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs. La Dodgers, Glendale, AZ, MLBN

College basketball (men)

6 m Colonial Championship: TBD, Semi-Final, Harrisonburg, Virginia, CBSN

6:30 pm Horizon Championship: Milwaukee-Cleveland St, Semi-Final, Indianapolis, Espino.

19 o’clock Southern Championships: TBD, Championship, Asheville, NC, ESPN

19 o’clock – Sun Belt Championships: TBD, Meisterschaft, Pensacola, Florida, ESPN2

21:00 West Coast Championship: Saint Mary (CAL) – Gonzaga Semi-Final, Las Vegas, ESPN

9:30 pm. Colonial Championship: TBD, Semi-Final, Harrisonburg, Virginia, CBSN

9:30 pm. Horizon Championship: KFC v Oakland Semi-Final, Indianapolis, ESPN2

Midnight (tuesday) West Coast Championship: Pepperdine vs. BYU, semi-finals, Las Vegas, ESPN2

College Basketball (Women)

2 m – Sun Belt Championship: TBD, Meisterschaft, Pensacola, Florida, ESPNU

8 m Big East Championship: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn. , FS1

Ice hockey

8 m – Vegas Minnesota, NHLN

football

12:55 PM Premier League: Everton Chelsea, NBCSN

Tennis

6 m – Marseille – ATP, Doha – ATP, Santiago – ATP, Dubai – WTA, Guadalajara – Early WTA, Tennis

3 am (Tuesday) – Marseille – ATP, Doha – ATP, Santiago – ATP, Dubai – WTA, Guadalajara – Early WTA, Tennis

6 a.m. (Tuesday) – Marseille – ATP, Doha – ATP, Santiago – ATP, Dubai – WTA, Guadalajara – Early WTA, Tennis

Ernst won the Drive On Championship for the third LPGA Tour title

Ocala, Florida – Austin Ernst won the Drive On Championship on Sunday, her third LPGA Tour title. At the Golden Ocala, he defeated former NCAA teammate Jennifer Copshaw by five strokes.

Ernst, who was in the lead with Copshaw after the first two rounds and a stroke before the start of the day, closed at 2:70 and finished in 15:273.

Copshaw, who came from a closed eagle on Saturday, had a double soul and three spirits in 74.

After sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda in their first two events of the year, Ernst awarded the United States three consecutive victories to open a season for the first time since 2007.

The 29-year-old former South Carolina star, in her school spirit in a purple shirt, also won the 2014 Portland Classic and 2020 NW Arkansas Championships. In 2011 she won the NCAA title.

With her brother Drew, a former Carolina Coast player who played the boxer, Ernst Bird scored 4-7 hits under 17 but returned to numbers 12 and 13 with a ghost.

Kupcho doesn’t win the tour. The former Wake Forest star won the National Athletics Association title in 2018 and the first national amateur team from Augusta in 2019.

Kupcho hit 10 and 12 to get three hits for Ernst, then paused at 14 and made the double phantom at 17 par 3 15 and 17 ..

Jenny Coleman made it 1-2-3 for the United States, finishing at 71 to go below 8.

In Soiuths Ji Chun, Korea ranked fourth under the age of 7 after 69. Albany Valenzuela from Switzerland was shown again after 73.

Drawn with Ernst and Cupshaw at the start of the first round, Nelly Korda finished in the 76th and 75th rounds at the end of the week to finish equally 28th. Jessica Korda paid 71 for eighth place under the age of 4.

No. 3 North Carolina beats fifth in Louisville for the ACC title

Greensboro, North Carolina – West Moore believes North Carolina has enough talent to win another session of the Atlantic Coast Conference if you get a college degree to add some experience at that point.

Raina Perez rewarded him for that.

Perez jumped from near the left elbow 2.1 seconds before the match to help North Carolina’s third streak beat Louisville’s fifth streak 58-56 in Sunday’s championship match and claim the first Wolfpack title in the program’s history.

Perez’s shot broke the tiebreaker at a tense end between two of the nation’s best teams who had been caught in a possession match in the last four and a half minutes.

“This team is just resilient and they find a way to win,” Moore said.

Ultimately, Wolfpack (20-2) finished the tournament again by cutting nets, snapping selfies and enjoying balloons over the rafters.

“It was hard to win one day,” said Elisa Conan, the best player in the title race. “It was twice as difficult to win.”

Louisville coach Jeff Falls said, “You have to sit down and be able to watch the game and say, ‘Well, I did well, I did it badly, and it got better.’ “Unfortunately, we had some paths where we weren’t very good.”