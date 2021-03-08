Litigation Begins in Floyd Case – “We Expect the Worst”

Today, the United States appears in amazement in Minneapolis, where a white cop is accused of killing George Floyd. What is the focus of the court and what the townspeople fear. Alan Cassidy from Washington

They Want Justice After the Death of George Floyd: The Protesters in New York.

Photography: Brian R. Smith (AFP)

In downtown Minneapolis, there are again concrete barriers and barbed wire fences, and the Court of Justice and police stations are cordoned off. Many shops closed their windows and the National Guard soldiers returned. There will be new protests in Minneapolis, that’s for sure. The city government fears this will turn violent, as it did last summer. The state of emergency, once again.

It’s been nine months since George Floyd was with one A brutal police operation Killed, he was killed. A cell phone video shows how a white policeman pressed his knee on the neck of an unarmed African American for eight minutes. Floyd said the sentence more than 20 times: “I can not breathe.” But the policeman did not leave Floyd even after he had stopped moving for a long time. By the time paramedics brought the family’s 46-year-old to the hospital, he was already dead.