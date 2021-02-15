Beyond Eden: John Steinbeck’s novel as NDR radio play series | NDR.de – culture

Ulrich Noethin (teller), Thomas Leble (Adam Trask) Sebastian Bloomberg (Charles Trask) Peter Kempfei (Cyrus Trask), Marina Gallic (Alice Trask) Vincent Reditzky (Adam, Jung), Jonas Nye (Charles, Jung), Niels Canwald (Caleb Trask), Daniel Rothog (Aaron Trask) Jonah is happy (Aaron, kind), Felix Lingenfelder (Caleb, type), Maja Shawn (Cathy Ames, Kate), Tilo Werner (Mr. Ames), Gabriela Maria Schmid (Mrs. Ames), Maria Magdalena Wardzinska (Cathy, Young), Matthias Bundshuh (Mine) , Felix von Mantouville (Samuel Hamilton), Heidi Craigscot (Lisa Hamilton) Thomas Neyhouse (Tom) Samuel Weiss (will), Jonas Meath (George) Mary Locker (Desi), Burt Kretschmer (Olive Steinbeck, nee Hamilton), Ulrich Noethin (Ernst Steinbeck) Rosa Thurmayr (The lesson), Seimen Rehaq (Mr. Bacon), Astrid Meierfeldt (Mrs. Bacon), Luca Likefit (The lesson), Christian Riddle (Mr. Edwards), Bettina Stucky (Fay), Oscar Kitelhout (Postal Officer and Corporal Kemp), Raphael Stachwick (Mr. Gro), Jürgen Utter (Massachusetts Sheriff, Sergeant Dean), Ully Blissman (Doctor of Connecticut), Bernd Grourt (Sheriff of Connecticut), Wilfred Dzilas (Dr. Telson), Julian Grace (Lewis Lebow) Konstantin Groudus (Horace Quinn) Wolf Dietrich Springer (Sheriff in Salinas), Katya Brueger (Ethel), Lisa Hagmeister (Beauty), Marcus John Wirt, Fyodor Olive (Atmosphere) , Brigitte Janner (a nurse)

formation: Stephanie Nails

Piano, organ, singing, rhythm, melodica, violin: Stephanie Nails

Clarinet, cornet, alto and tenor saxophone, tuba, double bass, guitar, penne whistle, vocals: Thomas Deakin

Viola: Alan Nails

Artistic Perception: Christian Alps And the Sebastian Ohm

co-director: Felix Lyman And the Lisa Crum

Edit and output radio playback: Christian Ohaus

Drama and Montage: Michael Baker

Production: North German Radio 2021