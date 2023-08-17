Disappearing songwriter Katy Perry in the US Entertainment

“Angels cry from above.”

The song’s lyrics – in German as “angels cry from heaven” – come from the song “Walking on Air”. The song appeared on Katy Perry’s fourth studio album. Written by the star with Camela Leierth-Segura, among others.

The original Swede suddenly disappeared in beautiful Beverly Hills!

As stated by several US media reports, the 48-year-old was last seen alive on the night of June 30. A few days later, the singer-songwriter was reported missing by a friend.

Acquaintances noticed that the plants on the balcony of Leierth-Segura’s apartment were completely withered. There was also a “For Rent” sign on the door. The owner of the building has since confirmed that he evicted the suspect. The reason: rent debt.

Camila Leirth Segura disappeared with her 19-year-old cat, Maurice, and since then there has been no trace of the musician. The police point to the previous model car, a 2010 silver Ford Fusion. California license plate number 6KZJ725.

Sorry, the content is no longer available.

Friends and relatives are very worried about the missing person. “We are desperately searching for her and deeply concerned for her safety,” reads a post shared dozens of times on social media. “She means the world to us and time is of the essence.”

A friend wrote, “I’d like to believe nothing bad happened. But do I think anything bad did? Yes.”

depression? Here you will get instant help

If you yourself are depressed or have suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone counseling service immediately (www.telefonseelsorge.de).

You can call the free hotline (0800) 111 0111 or (0800) 111 0222 to get help from counselors who can show you ways out of difficult situations.