800,000 buildings in the US without power

Winter storms with snow, rain, tornadoes and freezing temperatures have killed at least four people in the United States.

BA winter storm with snow, rain, tornadoes and freezing temperatures killed at least four people in the United States. In Houston County, Alabama, an 81-year-old woman died Tuesday after a tornado hit her home. About 300 kilometers away in Birmingham, a man was killed after driving a car into an uprooted tree. Georgia and North Carolina were hit by strong winds that killed one person each.

A private lander named Peregrine could not land on the moon. The cause is fuel leakage. NASA's Artemis manned lunar mission has also struggled with setbacks.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service issued warnings for more than 160 million Americans in the Northwest, the Great Plains east of the Rocky Mountains, the Gulf Coast to the south and the Mid-Atlantic states, including New York and Pennsylvania. More than 180,000 households in the two states spent Wednesday night in darkness after power cuts. Across the country, more than 800,000 homes and office buildings were temporarily without power, according to US website Poweroutage. Meteorologists have also predicted heavy snowfall in the eastern part of the United States in the coming days.