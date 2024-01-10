Garlic Fingers: Canadian garlic sticks with doner dip

There are evenings when you just don't want to leave the house. All you need are comfy socks, sweatpants, and Netflix. But what would an evening in bed be without some delicious food? That's right: nothing, made right—that's where our Garlic Fingers with Toner Dip come into play.

These spicy garlic sticks from Canada couldn't be easier to make — and the dip helps put the finishing touches. Toner Dip…does that sound familiar? No wonder, because the dip is actually supposed to be the Canadian version of kebab sauce as we know it. Ding Ding Ding! Did we finally learn something again…even if it didn't really matter to us. The main thing is that it looks good!

You've never been particularly interested in Canadian cuisine, but have you been intrigued by these heavenly garlic fingers? Try these delicious dishes – it's worth it:

Have you ever heard of poutine? No wonder—french fries are practically Canada's national dish. The video shows exactly how it is done – step by step!

Canadian poutine No matter the type of chicken, it's a Canadian street food classic: our delicious Canadian poutine fries!

