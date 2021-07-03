Weak earthquake of magnitude 3.7, at a depth of 76 km
3. July. 00:33 UTC: First message: EMSC after 24 minutes.
3. July. 00:33: New primary data source: USGS
Date and time (UTC): Jul 3, 2021 00:09:21 UTC –
Size: 3.7
Epicenter depth: 76.4 km
Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 51.9501°N / 174.9858°W (Bering Sea, Alaska, United States)
Closest volcano: Sergiev (11 km / 7 mi)
Nearby places and cities:
60 km northwest recline (bang: 64) -> earthquake is near!
113 km east ADAC Alaska (pop: 332) -> earthquake is near!
Primary data source: USGS (US Geological Survey)
Rated earthquake energy: 2.2×1010 Joules (6.22 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 5.35 tons of TNT)
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
|succumb to
|Depth
|Place
|those
|3.7
|76 km
|Andrianov Islands, Aleutian.
|USGS
|3.7
|76 km
|60 km northwest of Atka, Alaska
|EMSC
