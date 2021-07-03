Top News

Weak 3.7 magnitude earthquake – Bering Sea, 60 km SW Atka, Aleutians West, Alaska, USA, on Saturday July 3, 2021 at 00:09 GMT/Volcano Discovery

July 3, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Weak earthquake of magnitude 3.7, at a depth of 76 km

3. July. 00:33 UTC: First message: EMSC after 24 minutes.
3. July. 00:33: New primary data source: USGS

[Karte anzeigen]

[kleiner] [vergrößern]

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.

READ  The Wall Street Journal: Trump pressured the Justice Department to file a lawsuit with the Supreme Court to annul the election results

succumb to Depth Place those
3.7 76 km Andrianov Islands, Aleutian. USGS
3.7 76 km 60 km northwest of Atka, Alaska EMSC

Try our free app!

Volcanoes & Earthquakes - New App for Android

Previous earthquakes in the same area

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *