Google One VPN feature applies to UK and 6 US

(Pocket-lint) – Google launched Google One last fall with an extension virtual private network A feature designed to protect your online privacy while on the go. The job is now being expanded internationally, including in Great Britain.

If you are a Google One subscriber, you can access the Google VPN feature in the Google One app. However, you need to sign up for a Google One plan with a capacity of at least 2TB. This costs $9.99 in the US. According to Google, you can use the VPN while using any app on your phone, and if you set up a family sharing with Google One, up to five other people can access the VPN. Keep in mind that most high-quality mobile VPN services can cost up to $15 per month.

Google One’s VPN was originally launched in the United States, but has been available in seven additional countries since August 11, 2021. These regions include the United Kingdom, Mexico, Canada, France, Germany, Spain and Italy, such as 9to5Google first noticed. There are some restrictions, for example you can only use the service in one of the supported countries. according to google You cannot connect to a VPN through Google One when you are traveling to an unsupported country.

In addition, you cannot access content from another country or region with Google One VPN by assigning an IP address from that location. Instead, it is “assigned an IP address based on your current country so that websites can show you content that is correct for your region.”

Roland Moore Collier

August 11, 2021

After all, Google One VPN is still only available on Android devices. It should come to iOS, Windows, and Mac at some point.

For more information on how Google One works, see In the Pocket-lint guide.