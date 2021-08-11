Moderate earthquake of magnitude 4.2 – 37 km east of Esterhazy, Saskatchewan, Canada, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 10:34 p.m. local time

An average earthquake of 4.2 magnitude at a depth of 10 km
11. August 04:49 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery 15 minutes later.
11. August 05:14: New primary data source: GFZ
11. August 05:14: The amount has been recalculated from 4.3 to 4.2. The epicenter corrected 16 km (9.7 mi) to S.
Date and time (UTC): August 11, 2021 04:34:30 UTC –
Local time in the epicenter: Tuesday August 10, 2021 10:34 PM (GMT -6)
Size: 4.2
Epicenter depth: 10.0 km
Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 50.52°N/101.6°W (Saskatchewan, Canada)
Nearby places and cities:
37 km ESE from orgasmic (pop: 2190) -> earthquakes nearby!
38 km southeast Langenburg (Pop count: 1030) -> Nearby earthquakes!
88 km northwest of world (Manitoba) (pop: 3240) -> earthquakes nearby!
95 km ESE from Melville (bang: 4130) -> earthquake is near!
99 km southeast Yorkton (pop count: 15700) -> earthquakes nearby!
139 km west northwest Brandon (Manitoba) (pop: 26200) -> earthquake is near!
214 km east Regina (pop count: 176200) -> earthquake is near!
255 km north Minot (North Dakota, USA) (Pop count: 49500) -> Near earthquake!
279 km east of moose joe (pop: 32200) -> earthquake is near!
325 km west northwest Winnipeg (Manitoba) (pop: 632100) -> earthquake is near!
light rain 13.7°C (57 F), humidity: 71%, wind: 7 m/s (13 knots) from WW
Primary data source: GFZ (Helmholtz Center Potsdam, German Center for Geoscience Research)
Rated earthquake energy: 1.3×1011 Joules (35 megawatt hours, equivalent to 30.1 tons of TNT) Mehr Info
User ratings for this earthquake (14)
Spy Hill, Saskatchewan / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 1-2 seconds : I felt the house shaking sideways..think of something very big that hit our house.. | 3 users found this interesting.
Spy Hill, SK / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal oscillation : He was in bed, almost asleep, the bed shook, and he could hear rattles in the house. You startled me. | 2 users found this interesting.
Spy Hill, Saskatchewan, Canada / 10-15 seconds : I heard something crashing near the outer corner wall of my building. The wall and inner wall shook as did the ground and underground pipe/metalwork near the heat radiator. Underground items moved back and forth. The whole event was very noisy.
5kms north/east of Tantallon, sk. / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds : I was lying on my bed and the house started shivering then loud rattles and I felt the shaking and swaying. It lasted about 8 seconds.
Spy Hill SK / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds : I heard a bang or a crack and then the house started shaking | One user found this interesting.
Spy Hill / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Complex movement that is difficult to describe : I thought the house was hit | One user found this interesting.
No (75.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair : I didn’t feel anything.
40 km from Esterhazy, Saskatchewan (16.2 km SSW from the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)
Near Langenburg, Saskatchewan (20 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds
Spy Hill Saskatchewan / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
Spy Hill / Mild Vibration (MMI V) / Vertical and horizontal oscillation / 2-5 seconds
Tantalon / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds
Gerald / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds
spy hill / moderate vibration (MMI V) / vertical and horizontal oscillation / 10-15 seconds
Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900
Previous earthquake map