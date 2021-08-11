Moderate earthquake of magnitude 4.2 – 37 km east of Esterhazy, Saskatchewan, Canada, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 10:34 p.m. local time

Updated: Aug 11, 2021 16:08 GMT – Reloading

An average earthquake of 4.2 magnitude at a depth of 10 km

11. August 04:49 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery 15 minutes later.

11. August 05:14: New primary data source: GFZ

11. August 05:14: The amount has been recalculated from 4.3 to 4.2. The epicenter corrected 16 km (9.7 mi) to S.

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.

succumb to Depth your location these 4.2 10 km Manitoba, Canada GFZ Anonymous not available Manitoba, Canada volcano discovery 4.2 10 km Manitoba, Canada EMSC

View the aftershocks of previous earthquakes and earthquakes

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

Note: Click on the date/world time to sort by time. Date / world time | mag | Depth | Modification | distance: after | details

May 16 1909 04:15 | 5.5 | Anonymous | 112 years ago | 241 km / 150 miles | Section 2, 167 km S of Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

April 14, 2010 16:53 | 4.4 | 1 km / 0.6 miles | 11 years ago | 36km / 23mi | Division No. 5, 2.3 km SW of Langenburg, Saskatchewan, Canada

August 16, 2019 02:30 | 4.1 | 5 km / 3.1 miles | 1 year 52 weeks ago | 24 km / 15 miles | Section 5, 75 km southeast of Yorkton, Saskatchewan, Canada

01 February 2012 08:26 | 4.1 | 1 km / 0.6 miles | Since 10 years | 35km / 22mi | Division No. 5, 8.2 km SW of Langenburg, Saskatchewan, Canada

Previous earthquake map