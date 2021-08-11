Top News

Moderate earthquake of magnitude 4.2 – 37 km east of Esterhazy, Saskatchewan, Canada, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 10:34 p.m. local time

August 11, 2021
Jordan Lambert
Updated: Aug 11, 2021 16:08 GMT –

4.2 10 km Manitoba, Canada GFZ
Anonymous not available Manitoba, Canada volcano discovery
4.2 10 km Manitoba, Canada EMSC

Spy Hill, Saskatchewan / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 1-2 seconds : I felt the house shaking sideways..think of something very big that hit our house.. | 3 users found this interesting.

Spy Hill, SK / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal oscillation : He was in bed, almost asleep, the bed shook, and he could hear rattles in the house. You startled me. | 2 users found this interesting.

Spy Hill, Saskatchewan, Canada / 10-15 seconds : I heard something crashing near the outer corner wall of my building. The wall and inner wall shook as did the ground and underground pipe/metalwork near the heat radiator. Underground items moved back and forth. The whole event was very noisy.

5kms north/east of Tantallon, sk. / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds : I was lying on my bed and the house started shivering then loud rattles and I felt the shaking and swaying. It lasted about 8 seconds.

Spy Hill SK / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds : I heard a bang or a crack and then the house started shaking | One user found this interesting.

Spy Hill / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Complex movement that is difficult to describe : I thought the house was hit | One user found this interesting.

No (75.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair : I didn’t feel anything.

40 km from Esterhazy, Saskatchewan (16.2 km SSW from the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

Near Langenburg, Saskatchewan (20 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds

Spy Hill Saskatchewan / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Spy Hill / Mild Vibration (MMI V) / Vertical and horizontal oscillation / 2-5 seconds

Tantalon / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Gerald / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds

spy hill / moderate vibration (MMI V) / vertical and horizontal oscillation / 10-15 seconds

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

Previous earthquake map

