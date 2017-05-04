tennis

Adjusting its lineup a bit, the Weston High girls tennis team held off Joel Barlow 4-3 on Wednesday, May 3.

Weston, which defeated Barlow 7-0 earlier in the season, was without top singles player Cayla Koch. Ally D’Aquino moved to No. 1 singles and defeated Maddy Massey 6-2, 6-4.

Barlow took the remaining singles matches. Cally Higgins beat Rachel Finkel 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 and Elizabeth McCain posted the same scores against Bevin Benson at No. 3. Rachel Buddenhagen played Barlow’s Anastasia Fassman to a close second set but lost 0-6, 6-7 at fourth singles.

With its doubles lineup intact, Weston won all three matches. The deciding one was at first doubles, in which Hannah Anderson and Lila Pocsik rebounded to beat Sydney Higgins and EllieAnn Lesko 1-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Annika Mirchandani and Mariel Zech defeated Kristy Kudej and Veronica Galban 6-2, 6-1 at second doubles and Claire DiMarco and Nicole Herman also won in straight sets with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Laurel Winslow and Callie Bast at third doubles.