This weight loss method is really effective

The potato diet is a way to lose weight in which potatoes are eaten for only three to five days. But can you lose weight sustainably with it? We will tell you what lies behind the potato diet and take a closer look at its advantages and disadvantages. Find out if losing weight with potatoes really works and which preparation methods are best.

Do you want to live healthier?

➡ Watch the latest episode of The Biggest Loser on Gwen.

Lose weight with potatoes: This is how the potato diet works

As the name suggests, this diet revolves around starchy tubers. There are different variations of the diet, but one particularly popular one comes from author Tim Steele. In its “Potato Hack” version. Eat only potatoes for three to five days – he is called Between 0.9 and 2.3 kilograms per day. It must be potatoes Fat free It is prepared and consumed without any toppings such as butter, sour cream or ketchup. Other foods such as fruits, vegetables, meat and spices are considered taboo during these days. Salt is only allowed if it must be, but Steele advises avoiding it.

For something A lighter version of the diet You can too Low-fat prepared vegetables, lean meat, or steamed fish Include in your list. In this form, the potato diet lasts for a week. Plus, you can do something Fruit, eggs, and low-fat quark He eats. To compensate, reduce the daily amount of potatoes to 0.6 to 1.0 kilograms. This is still a large amount – because the German Nutrition Society (DGE) recommends a daily consumption of only 200 to 250 grams of potatoes.

In itself, it is not unhealthy to eat a lot of potatoes. However, you can with them Does not cover all important nutrients. The tubers contain only 2% protein, which is well below the requirement for essential amino acids. In addition, they contain almost no fat, which means the need for essential fatty acids is not met either. Furthermore, vital vitamin B12 is missing.

In the video: The recipe for mashed potatoes from the Internet is very delicious

Disadvantages of potato diet

The strict potato diet is one of the so-called Mono diets, who rely on a one-sided, very low-calorie diet to force the body to access its fat reserves. At least that’s the theory. But in reality, the body responds first Glycogen Back, a form of carbohydrate that stores three times its weight in water. This leads to the fact that at first A lot of water is lost instead of fat Potatoes also contribute to water drainage.

As with other mono-diets, the body is not supplied with adequate nutrients, and one-sided food selection promotes cravings. In addition, the potato diet carries an increased risk of a yo-yo effect if you then return to the previous diet. Last but not least, it offers no opportunity to change eating habits in the long term – a crucial factor for healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Given these disadvantages, a strict potato diet is by no means recommended. It is recommended to go for balanced and Diverse diet Add. If you love eating potatoes, you can continue to do so as they are very healthy and can help you lose weight.

Do potatoes really help you lose weight?

Potatoes are considered fattening due to their high carbohydrate content. It actually contains Fewer carbohydrates From, for example, pasta or rice. This is also reflected in its caloric value: 100 grams of potatoes provides 73 calories – less than the same amount of cooked rice (127 calories) or cooked pasta (143 calories). Potatoes are just starting to grow Calorie bombsfor example when it is fried.

By the way: other foods also have an unfairly bad reputation.

Another reason why you can lose weight with potatoes is because they are found in vegetables power It must first be broken down in the body. It takes a certain amount of time for long carbohydrate chains to be broken down into their individual building blocks. So the tubers will fill you up for a long time and help you Prevent food cravings.

Last but not least, potatoes score points for their abundance Healthy ingredientsIncluding B vitamins, vitamin C, folic acid, magnesium, iron and high-quality protein. Because of their high potassium content, potatoes can even… drain Action: This mineral, as an analogue of sodium, regulates and supports the water balance in the body secretion Excess fluid through the kidneys. The blue and purple potato varieties are particularly popular with many species Antioxidants, which can reduce the risk of disease. By the way: potatoes are considered a food that improves mood and is also beneficial for the bile diet.

These are other healthy vegetables:

Potatoes in comparison: Which potatoes are healthier?

Varieties with Colorful bowl Due to their high density of flavonoids, they are generally considered healthier than purely light varieties. Colorful varieties include Wild Potato, Blue Elsa, Blue Mauritius, Rosara and Rhenish Roti.

Year included Waxy potato varieties Less carbohydrates than tahini. Chilled potatoes also contain much fewer carbohydrates than hot potatoes. This is because when it gets cold,… building Starch containing changes. It is then metabolized by the body in a different way. We’ll explain how.

Boiled potatoes vs cold potatoes – which has fewer calories?

When it cools, some of the starch crystallizes, forming what is known as resistant starch. Due to its different chemical composition, it passes through the small intestine without digestion, allowing the body to eat food automatically Fewer calories Be available. Instead, it enters the large intestine and serves beneficial purposes there bacteria As food. These produce short-chain fatty acids, which in turn are important Power source For our intestinal mucosa and protect it from infections.

So, if you want to take advantage of the health benefits of potatoes, but… Carbohydrate content If you want to lose weight to get a slim figure, you should rely on the effect of resistant starch. Leave the potatoes at least Twelve hours Allow to cool, preferably overnight in the refrigerator. The next day you can use the potatoes to prepare dishes such as French fries, potato salad, or potato casserole.

Read more about “resistant starch” here:

Preparation is crucial

The best way to prepare potatoes is – due to their low calorie content – Oven baked potatoes, covered potatoes, and cooled boiled potatoes. Additions such as low-fat quark or crème liger plus fresh garden herbs or finely chopped raw vegetables such as cucumber, celery or carrots provide variety and additional vitamins and minerals.

For those who are on Crispy variants If you don’t want to do without it, you have the option of spraying the pre-cooked potato slices with a few drops of olive oil and then using them. Bake in the oven until golden brown. If you want to lose weight with potatoes, you should eliminate French fries, French fries, potato pancakes and potato gratin with cheese from your diet. Mashed potato It is only recommended during a diet if it is concomitant with it Vegetable broth It is mixed in place of butter and milk and contains little or no salt.

Video: This is how you can cook potatoes in the microwave

Is it better to peel potatoes?

Unlike tomatoes or apples, it increases Health value Not if the potato skins are eaten. On the contrary: not exfoliating carries the risk of producing increased amounts Solanine To register. this Natural poison The plant is formed mainly directly under the peel and in the spores. Usually, even through special breeding, potatoes contain only a small amount of solanine. Especially if childrensick or older people However, experts at the Consumer Advice Center recommend peeling potatoes.

Biological value: This is how the amino acids in potatoes are cleverly combined with other foods

Although 100 grams of potatoes only exceed two percent protein This protein has an extremely high quality because the human body can efficiently convert it into the body’s own protein. this Biological value Depends on which one Essential amino acids It is found in food and can be increased through smart combinations of foods. Potatoes contain the following amino acids:

Tryptophan

Phenylalanine

Tyrosine

Threonine

Lysine

Isoleucine

Faline

Methionine

Cysteine

Histidine

Lucine

For example, the pattern of amino acids complement each other optimally if you Potatoes with eggsOr dairy or soy products (such as tofu). So treat yourself often Coat potatoes in quark Or serve with your potato salad Fried Eggs. By doing this, you are providing your body with high-quality protein. This is how you make sure that during a diet no Muscle mass They are broken down instead of fats.

Ideas for delicious potato recipes

Get inspiration for these delicious potato dishes:

Conclusion: How beneficial is the potato diet and can you actually lose weight with potatoes?

Potatoes are not only very filling, but they also contain many important ingredients Nutrients. Feeling full makes it easier to avoid sweets after eating. However, it is recommended not to stay longer than that One week To adhere to the potato diet. By following a unilateral diet you can Deficiency symptoms Speak fall appear. Potatoes mainly promote water excretion, not fat breakdown. After returning to normal eating habits, there is also a risk Yo-yo effect. Therefore, it makes sense to consider potatoes as a healthy part of it Balanced diet Consume.

Our advice: Mix potatoes with quark or eggs and add vegetables, salad, herbs, vegetable fats, nuts and seeds. This is a healthier version of the potato diet and still allows for weight loss with adequate exercise.

Mono diets such as the strict potato diet are not recommended. Instead, incorporate healthy vegetables into your diet and use them to replace pasta or rice, for example.