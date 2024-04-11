WWE Speed ​​#2 results (including video of full show) from April 10, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

World Wrestling Entertainment “Speed ​​#2” (Taping: April 5, 2024)

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

First broadcast: April 10, 2024 on twitter.com

Audience: About 17,100

“WWE Speed” is World Wrestling Entertainment's latest programming format, airing exclusively on X (formerly Twitter) starting the first week of April. As part of “WWE Speed”, matches will be held in a 3-minute time limit. The first shows will feature a tournament where the winner will be crowned the first WWE Speed ​​Championship. Wrestlers from “RAW”, “Smackdown” and “NXT” will compete.

Also this week, Corey Graves is the exclusive entertainment on commentary and he welcomes us to this week's edition of “WWE Speed”. JD McDonaugh and NXT star Axiom meet today in the third first round of the match for the new WWE Speed ​​Championship, and we're right in the middle of the action…

1st Match

WWE Speed ​​Title Match – 1st Round – Singles Match

JD McDonough won against Axiom by pinfall after a headbutt.

Match Time: 02:26

– J.T. McDonagh made a decisive headbutt with the last of his strength, and he fell exhausted upon his opponent, which went for a cover.

– So JD McDonaugh faces Ricochet in the semi-finals of the match. It is not yet known when exactly this match will be telecasted.

The final first round matchup between Johnny Gargano and Angel Garza will take place next week. The winner of this match will face Bronson Reed in the second semi-final.

