May 25, 2024

World Cup in Nove Mesto – Keller wins short track – Letscher on podium – Sports

Eileen Curry May 25, 2024 5 min read
World Cup in Nove Mesto – Keller wins short track – Letscher on the podium – Sports – SRF


Skip to content

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.


  1. Sports

  2. wheel

  3. Current article

Contents

The Mountain Bike World Cup weekend in Nove Mesto started with two Swiss podium finishes.

Alessandra Keller showed off her strength in the Czech mountain bike Mecca. The Swiss won the short track race ahead of Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France) and Hailey Batten (USA).

The 28-year-old from Nidwalden attacked on the second to last lap, opening up a small gap and saving a second on the Frenchwoman on the final sprint across the finish line. This was her fourth World Cup sprint win. Linda Indergand came in sixth place, while Nicole Kohler took eighth place and Jolanda Neff settled in 29th place.

Letcher is third

In the men’s race, Thomas Letcher narrowly missed out on victory. The Swiss took the lead on the final lap and was only bettered by Victor Koretzky (France) and Christopher Blevins (USA) on the home straight. Filippo Colombo came in fifth place and Nino Schurter (eighth) achieved the highest score.

Matthias Flückiger decided not to start. Team Bern is focusing on the Olympic cross-country race on Sunday in Nove Mesto.

And this is how it continues

Sunday’s regular-distance cross-country races will be the last chance to qualify for the Paris Olympics. SRF is broadcasting both races live (women’s from 10:05 a.m., men’s from 1:50 p.m.).


2nd SRF, Sportlive, 25 May 2024, 10:20am;


  1. Sports

  2. wheel

  3. Current article

Scroll left


Scroll to the right



See also  Joey Barton: ITV criticizes former footballer's 'retaliatory comments' towards female commentators

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Director Nati Weibel: ‘Canada is better on paper’

May 25, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

‘Billion Dollar Agreement’: US colleges can pay athletes

May 24, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Herdeck’s veterans come from the USA and Canada

May 24, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

2 min read

Switzerland will seek revenge against Canada, while Sweden host the Czech Republic

May 25, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Reaction to sanctions: Putin allows confiscation of US assets

May 25, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

A long night of research in Eisenstadt: experiencing science up close

May 25, 2024 Faye Stephens
5 min read

World Cup in Nove Mesto – Keller wins short track – Letscher on podium – Sports

May 25, 2024 Eileen Curry