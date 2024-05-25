World Cup in Nove Mesto – Keller wins short track – Letscher on podium – Sports

Alessandra Keller showed off her strength in the Czech mountain bike Mecca. The Swiss won the short track race ahead of Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France) and Hailey Batten (USA).

The 28-year-old from Nidwalden attacked on the second to last lap, opening up a small gap and saving a second on the Frenchwoman on the final sprint across the finish line. This was her fourth World Cup sprint win. Linda Indergand came in sixth place, while Nicole Kohler took eighth place and Jolanda Neff settled in 29th place.

Letcher is third

In the men’s race, Thomas Letcher narrowly missed out on victory. The Swiss took the lead on the final lap and was only bettered by Victor Koretzky (France) and Christopher Blevins (USA) on the home straight. Filippo Colombo came in fifth place and Nino Schurter (eighth) achieved the highest score.

Matthias Flückiger decided not to start. Team Bern is focusing on the Olympic cross-country race on Sunday in Nove Mesto.

And this is how it continues

Sunday’s regular-distance cross-country races will be the last chance to qualify for the Paris Olympics. SRF is broadcasting both races live (women’s from 10:05 a.m., men’s from 1:50 p.m.).



