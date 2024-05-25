May 25, 2024

Before Switzerland – Great Britain – the British hoped to exploit the sport thanks to Kirk

Eileen Curry May 25, 2024 3 min read
The Britons enter the confrontation with the Swiss team on Wednesday evening as clear strangers. However, they are optimistic about the future.

The Brits lost 8-0 to a strong Finnish team on Sunday. The newcomer showed with all his might the power of a big team at the World Cup. But Great Britain should not be underestimated.

In the opening match against Canada, the British held on better, but lost only 4-2 in the end. They even took a 1-0 lead – but that lead only lasted 30 seconds before the score was tied again.

You can watch the match at the Ice Hockey World Cup in Prague between Switzerland and Great Britain live on SRF Channel 2 from 8:10 p.m.

You can also be up close and personal on SRF Radio 3 with regular live broadcasts to Prague.

The Swiss need to be wary of Liam Kirk in particular. The 24-year-old striker was the top scorer at the 2021 World Cup in Riga with seven goals alongside Canada’s Andrew Mangiapane – scoring twice in a 3-6 win over Switzerland. This match is the only match that the two teams have played against each other so far.

“The game was fun,” Kirk recalls. “We managed to keep the game close, but Switzerland has a very strong team,” he added. Kirk was also successful in Prague. Against Canada he scored 1-0 and returned 2-4.

Czech fans are loud

Kirk basically has a home game in the Czech Republic. The 24-year-old spent last season with HC Litvinov in the Czech Premier League. He reached the semi-finals with the team. “I feel at home to some extent,” the striker explained.

Kirk also knows what turns on Czech fans: “They can be very loud. It’s nice that my teammates can experience that here too.

With the exception of Gaetan Haas, who is still injured, all the team’s players participated in a half-hour training session at the Prague Arena. As well as Nico Hischier, who ended the match against the Czech Republic on Monday evening due to injury.

All three goaltenders were also on the ice. It is very likely that Akira Schmid will make his World Cup debut against Great Britain.

Mistakes are punished

After a few days off following Finland’s slap, Kirk and company are now in action against Switzerland. The British made it clear that they were allowing themselves to be confronted by the Finns.

The Brits now want to focus on their match against Switzerland: “We know what the top teams can do. If we make mistakes, they will exploit them.” The Brits will want to avoid these mistakes.

On the other hand, Switzerland will be careful not to sweat in front of the next team after its fragile victory over Austria.

