Ice Hockey World Cup: Switzerland challenges the Czech Republic in the final

The winner of Germany will play Switzerland and the host Czech Republic for the title in the Ice Hockey World Cup. In an exciting semi-final match on Saturday, Switzerland surprisingly defeated defending champion Canada and exited the tournament with a score of 3-2 (2-0, 0-1, 0-1, 0-0, 1-0) after a penalty kick. . Penalty kicks, and the Czechs followed with a festive performance against top favorites Sweden with a score of 7:3 (2:2, 3:1, 2:0). The final match will be held on Sunday (8:20 pm). The Czech Republic won its sixth title overall and its first since the 2010 World Cup in Germany, while Switzerland has won the silver medal three times so far.

In the shootout, Sven Andrighetto and Kevin Fiala scored for Switzerland, while only Connor Bedard scored for the Canadians’ top talent. Swiss goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni (42 saves) crowned his outstanding performance with three saves.

The Swiss defeated the German team in the quarter-finals. In the semi-final against Canada, Switzerland took the lead with two strong goals scored by Fiala (16th place) and Nino Niederreiter (18th place). After the Maple Leafs lost two stages of advantage in the middle third, Switzerland was not so lucky. Unfortunately, Andrea Glauser directed a shot from Brandon Tanev (35th minute) into his own net.

Canadian pressure increased in the final third. Shortly before the end, John Tavares (58) defeated Genone by majority. After a negative extra time with chances from both teams, Switzerland maintained its nerve. See also The second round of the Conference League - Basel comes against Kairat Almaty for the first win - Sport

Vice world champion Germany failed in the quarterfinals of the Ice Hockey World Cup in the Czech Republic. DEB lost in Ostrava to Switzerland 1:3 (0:2, 1:0, 0:1). May 23, 2024 | 00:35 minutes

The Czech Republic played themselves into a frenzy against the Swedes. After the Scandinavians took the lead through Marcus Johansson (4th), the Czech equalizer via Dominik Kubalik (8th) marked the start of a wild 109 seconds. Marcus Pettersson (9th) was immediately put forward by the Scandinavians again, before David Kampf (10th) hit back for the hosts.

With the majority of the 17,413 spectators at the Prague Arena behind them, the Czechs dominated the second division. Ondrej Kase and Martin Necas (both 27th) caused euphoria with a double take in the space of 16 seconds. Kubalik (30) increased before Swede Joel Eriksson Ek (35) shortened the score on the power play. In the final third, Lukas Sedlak made it all clear with a brace (minutes 46 and 54).

Before the final, Sweden will play in the bronze match (3:20 p.m.) for its first World Cup medal since gold six years ago. Rival Canada had recently reached the final four straight times.

