A weak England shares the points with Denmark

from: Philip Cosserau

In the European Championship Group C, there is no winner in the decisive confrontation between Denmark and England. The game can be read in the live bar.

Denmark – England 1:1 (1:1), Thursday at 6 pm

The match between “Danish Dynamite” and “The Three Lions” was classified as a game of risk

FRANKFURT – The main city was in the hands of Danish and English fans on Thursday. In the early evening from 6pm (all TV information) there will be a confrontation between the “Danish Dynamite” and the “Three Lions” in Frankfurt in the European Championship 2024.

From the point of view of the Danes in particular, the second match in the preliminary round of Group C against England is very important. On the first day of action, there was only a disappointing 1-1 draw against Slovenia, the weakest opponent in the group. The English, in turn, completed their obligatory mission at the start of the European Championship with a 1-0 victory over Serbia, even if the performance was acceptable.

Danish and English fans turn Frankfurt into a party zone

Before the Group C clash, supporters of both camps turned Frankfurt into a party zone. About 2,000 England fans took over the Römerberg Stadium at midday – although their meeting point was already planned to be near the Hauptwache.

The Danes turned the Opera Square and its surroundings into a sea of ​​red shirts. According to police, about 3,500 fans gathered there. A police spokesman said that the mood in the city was good and peaceful. “So far there have been no problems at all.”

Denmark will face England in the Euro 2024 Group B match. © IMAGO / Goal Sports Images / Sportfoto Pack

Police classify the European Championship duel between Denmark and England as a risky game

However, the police and authorities had classified the game as a risky game beforehand. However, the police are well prepared to respond appropriately to all scenarios. First and foremost, the police rely on a de-escalation and communication approach.

Scenes of chaos such as the one that occurred before the opening match of the European Football Championship between the Three Lions, when English and Serbian fans rioted in Gelsenkirchen, must be prevented, even if such situations are difficult to control.

Royal visit to the European Championship duel between Denmark and England

In addition to the thousands of Danish and English fans, two very special guests are also expected to be in the stadium on Thursday: the Brits Prince William King Frederick X of Denmark announced their visit. A Frankfurt city spokesman explained that both should be included in the city’s golden book at the stadium.

A Frankfurt city spokesman explained that both should be included in the city's golden book at the stadium.