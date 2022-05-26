Without Samsung, new Android phones would be much better

In addition to being the world’s largest smartphone maker, Samsung is also a major contract manufacturer for large companies that purchase parts from the South Korean company. The production of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 caused quite a stir. Samsung isn’t building a successor – which should have a positive impact on smartphones in the future.

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is designed by TSMC

With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Samsung has produced one of the most important processors of the year. The company has managed to get the demand from Qualcomm and thus has made it into many modern smartphones from competing manufacturers. Not everything was going optimally noticed at the latest when many manufacturers suddenly started to smother their smartphoneseither because of its high temperature or high energy consumption. Samsung also throttled the self-produced Exynos 22000. With the improved Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 this won’t happen anymorebecause Samsung is losing production to TSMC (Source: Qualcomm).

Next-generation high-end smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be equipped with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. According to Qualcomm, this promises crucial efficiency improvements. Increases performance by only 10 percent, but at the same time Power requirements should be reduced by 30 percent. With the new chip, we not only get a small upgrade, but the processor we were supposed to have at the beginning of the year. Hopefully, manufacturers will no longer have to throttle their smartphones with the new processor.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a Snapdragon processor and Exynos:

Samsung is developing a brand new processor

Although Samsung offers its own processor for the Exynos chip, it is not entirely self-developed. This was also the reason why you had to throttle your Galaxy S22 first. Samsung announced that it will develop its own chip that really covers its own needs and ensures the future. A direct comparison between Qualcomm, Samsung and Apple will certainly be interesting. But you will He probably won’t be able to do this until 2025, when the wizard will actually be around.

