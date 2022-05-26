Watch now the first gameplay of JRPG from a small dream team • JPGAMES.DE

After the first images released by Japanese retailers, FuRyu now has new screenshots and even a playable demo as well. Trinity players Posted in Japan. And where there’s a show, there’s a gameplay. A Japanese user recorded a full tour of the demo, which you can find below.

The RPG, as it was known, was distributed by FuRyu and developed by Three Rings. A release is planned for September 15th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch – and new: PC – in Japan. For PS4 and Switch, the demo is now available in Japan.

The RPG is played from a top-down perspective. One sees oneself inspired by the 90s. The “ring change” system should allow switching between eight types of weapons. It is said that the key to success is to change the weapons designed for the opponent. 60 different maps await players, including many towns and villages that you want to explore.

It was already known that many prominent developers are participating. You can expect world class design by Nobuteru Yuuki (Chrono Cross). The character design will be by Raita Kazama (Xenoblade Chronicles X) and the story will be written by Yuura Kubota (Octopath Traveler). Hiroki Kikuta (Secret of Mana) is responsible for the music, the design of the monster comes from Atsuko Nishida, Tomohiro Kitakazi and Megumi Mizutani.

Display:

via jimatsuArtwork: Trinity Trigger FuRyuThree episodes