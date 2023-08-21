Wildfires continue in Canada – Trudeau sends in the military

Wind, drought and heat continued to fuel wildfires in western Canada on Sunday (local time). In West Kelowna, in the south of British Columbia province that was particularly hard hit, the situation is “finally looking good”.

That’s what local fire chief Jason Broland said at a press conference, broadcaster CBC reported. He said no houses were demolished in the community in 24 hours.

A large fire threatening West Kelowna, among other places, spread to 11,000 hectares on Sunday. About 150 kilometers to the north, the two fires merged into one blaze of more than 41,000 hectares. Officials said the area around Suswap Lake was affected.

Tens of thousands of people have already had to flee their homes in the affected areas. According to the CBC, the fires caused poor air quality across the province.

Many parts of Canada have been battling wildfires for months. However, this year was the worst wildfire season in the nation’s history. The full extent of the damage caused by the fire is yet to be ascertained.