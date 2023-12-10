Why is the Everton-Chelsea match not being shown on British TV even though it kicks off at 2pm on Sunday

Everton host Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, aiming to win a third successive league game for the first time since March 2021.

The Blues’ position in the table does not reflect their true form on the pitch in the 2023/24 season. A 10-point deduction leaves them hoping to move away from the bottom three, when in reality their real tally would put them one point ahead of their rivals – who have spent more than £1bn under their current owner – with a chance of moving within three points. European qualification points.

So why isn’t this integrated program part of today’s TV choices in the UK?

In the same slot as the tie with Everton, Sky Sports shows Manchester City’s visit to Luton Town. After that, the other match chosen for coverage is Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United.

Both have their own importance in terms of the title race, the push for European qualification and the relegation battle, but it doesn’t matter.

The Blues have also contacted the broadcaster for clarification on their coverage of the club, its fans and the latest points deduction. Sky has made a number of decisions about what to publish and what not to publish in relation to the current situation, but it has nothing to do with that at all.





Instead, the reason the Everton-Chelsea match is not available to UK fans is due to scheduling reasons.

When it was eventually confirmed that the match against Newcastle United would start in the evening of Thursday 7 December, planners were forced to postpone the Chelsea encounter from 3pm on Saturday 7 December to today at 2pm.

Since the match was to be played during a nationwide power outage and was not selected for broadcast in the first place, this fact remained the same when it was rescheduled.