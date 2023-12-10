December 10, 2023

Why is the Everton-Chelsea match not being shown on British TV even though it kicks off at 2pm on Sunday

Eileen Curry December 10, 2023 2 min read

Everton host Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, aiming to win a third successive league game for the first time since March 2021.

The Blues’ position in the table does not reflect their true form on the pitch in the 2023/24 season. A 10-point deduction leaves them hoping to move away from the bottom three, when in reality their real tally would put them one point ahead of their rivals – who have spent more than £1bn under their current owner – with a chance of moving within three points. European qualification points.

So why isn’t this integrated program part of today’s TV choices in the UK?

Read more: Andy Burnham is disappointed to have not heard back from the Premier League regarding Everton’s points deduction

Live blog: All the best for the Everton-Chelsea match

In the same slot as the tie with Everton, Sky Sports shows Manchester City’s visit to Luton Town. After that, the other match chosen for coverage is Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United.

Both have their own importance in terms of the title race, the push for European qualification and the relegation battle, but it doesn’t matter.

The Blues have also contacted the broadcaster for clarification on their coverage of the club, its fans and the latest points deduction. Sky has made a number of decisions about what to publish and what not to publish in relation to the current situation, but it has nothing to do with that at all.

See also  Louis Oosthuizen is a favorite in Munich

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Official news pending – Waldner promises another departure at Wengen – Sport

December 10, 2023 Eileen Curry
5 min read

Football from the major leagues – Summer keeps zero again – Monaco wins the “Swiss Duel” – Sports

December 10, 2023 Eileen Curry
1 min read

England conclude the series with a low-scoring win over India

December 9, 2023 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

2 min read

Valentina Bahdi: Sunny Richter GZSZ’s farewell is very sad

December 10, 2023 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Advent shooting scene: Gemini swarm approach – Science

December 10, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Why is the Everton-Chelsea match not being shown on British TV even though it kicks off at 2pm on Sunday

December 10, 2023 Eileen Curry
2 min read

New function for WhatsApp: These messages disappear automatically as well

December 10, 2023 Gilbert Cox