December 10, 2023

Official news pending – Waldner promises another departure at Wengen – Sport

Eileen Curry December 10, 2023 5 min read
Official news pending – Waldner promises another departure at Wengen – Sport


One of several men’s downhill rounds that was canceled in January in Wengen will be rescheduled, FIS race director Markus Waldner told SRF.

Following the cancellation of the Val d’Isère slalom, FIS Race Director Markus Waldner spoke to SRF about the rest of the men’s calendar. The cancellation of 6 races and the canceled giant slalom in Sölden put pressure on the organisers. Walder said now they are mainly looking for alternative dates and locations for the canceled sprint races.

Official confirmation should follow soon

“We’ve lost a lot in terms of speed, so we’re not necessarily thinking about the pressure in the slalom somewhere,” Waldner said. The South Tyrol native gave a clear idea: “We are in contact with the Swiss Ski Association and with the city of Wengen.” The FIS race director hopes that next week it will be officially confirmed that “we will be doing a downhill round in Wengen”.

So far, three Lauberhorn races are planned for mid-January: the Super-G on Friday, January 12, the traditional and legendary Lauberhorn the next day, and the slalom finale on Sunday.

legend:

Will fans be able to enjoy the Lauberhorn’s descent?

Impressions of Wengen.

Images by Imago/Sam Minkoff


SRF 2, Sports Life, December 9, 2023, 9:15 am;


