Football from the major leagues – Summer keeps zero again – Monaco wins the “Swiss Duel” – Sports

legend: He kept his box clean again

Yan Sommer.

imago/grebabody/imagephoto



Italian League: Inter Milan continues to win

Inter Milan regained the top spot in the Italian League from Juventus of Turin with an easy 4-0 win over visiting Udinese. With three goals in the space of 7 minutes, Milan made things clear before half-time. Nati goalkeeper Yann Sommer stayed clean for the tenth time in the fifteenth league match.

French League: Monaco celebrates in Rennes

Thanks to a 2-1 away win over Rennes, Monaco sits in second place in Ligue 1, at least until Sunday. Brazilian Vanderson was the featured character of the game. The 22-year-old player gave the visitors the lead in the 51st minute, and 24 minutes later he was sent off with a second yellow card. In Monaco, Swiss Philip Kuhn and Denis Zakaria played. Fabian Ryder came on as a substitute for Rennes in the 76th minute.

Spanish League: Real Madrid only tied

Leader Real Madrid suffered a small setback in the title fight. Coach Carlo Ancelotti’s team managed to achieve a 1-1 draw with Betis Sevilla on Saturday. Girona can advance on Sunday with victory over Barcelona.



