December 9, 2023

England conclude the series with a low-scoring win over India

Eileen Curry December 9, 2023 1 min read

The hosts mustered just 80 in a dismal batting display and England went on to prevail with more than eight overs to spare despite some wobbles of their own.

Jemima Rodriguez top-scored for India with 30 runs and Smriti Mandhana (10) was the only other player to reach double figures in an innings that lasted just 16.2 runs.

England shared the wickets with Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glynn taking two each and Nat Sciver-Brunt and Freya Kemp one each.

India made a spirited attempt to defend their low total and Renuka Singh dismissed opener Sophia Dunkley and Danny White early in England’s reply.

Alice Capsey (25) and Sciver-Brunt (16) repaired the damage only for England to fall from 61 for two to 73 for six with Deepti Sharma taking two for four.

However, the Indian always fell short, and Ecclestone (nine not out) and captain Heather Knight (seven not out) completed the job.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

International press assessments of the German Federation’s victory over the United States of America

December 9, 2023 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Live broadcast: Thon and Sion fight for the Challenge League throne

December 9, 2023 Eileen Curry
3 min read

History, players, successes, goals – all important information

December 8, 2023 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

2 min read

Equinor to build UK’s first commercial battery warehouse – BusinessPortal Norway

December 9, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

USA: A Christmas surprise replaces Mariah Carey – Culture & Entertainment

December 9, 2023 Ulva Robson
4 min read

Cause and effect: the science of climate attribution

December 9, 2023 Faye Stephens
1 min read

England conclude the series with a low-scoring win over India

December 9, 2023 Eileen Curry