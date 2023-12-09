England conclude the series with a low-scoring win over India

The hosts mustered just 80 in a dismal batting display and England went on to prevail with more than eight overs to spare despite some wobbles of their own.

Jemima Rodriguez top-scored for India with 30 runs and Smriti Mandhana (10) was the only other player to reach double figures in an innings that lasted just 16.2 runs.

England shared the wickets with Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glynn taking two each and Nat Sciver-Brunt and Freya Kemp one each.

India made a spirited attempt to defend their low total and Renuka Singh dismissed opener Sophia Dunkley and Danny White early in England’s reply.

Alice Capsey (25) and Sciver-Brunt (16) repaired the damage only for England to fall from 61 for two to 73 for six with Deepti Sharma taking two for four.

However, the Indian always fell short, and Ecclestone (nine not out) and captain Heather Knight (seven not out) completed the job.