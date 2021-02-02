DrThe ruling of the sporting senior judges to halve doping penalties against Russia has drawn some strong criticism in the United States. Travis T. Jart, the managing director of the US anti-doping agency OSADA, spoke of a “devastating decision.” The Olympic and Paralympic Committee praised the United States, on the one hand, for maintaining the “strict sanctions” imposed by the global anti-doping agency Wada, but on the other hand it was “deeply disappointed” by parts of the decision that “weaken the sanctions significantly.”

Like the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) initially refrained from assessing the judge’s ruling and its potential consequences. The Bonn-based sports umbrella organization said that the International Sports Court’s decision that the Russian anti-doping agency Rusada does not adhere to global anti-doping law is recognized. The International Patent Conference declared that “after this decision, the IPC Board of Directors will meet in early 2021 to discuss next steps”.

On Thursday, the Cass International Sports Court handed down a ruling in Solomonik in a case that, according to Wada President Witolde Panca, was a “groundbreaking case”. Referees in Lausanne confirmed Russia’s exclusion from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. No team flying the Russian flag will be allowed to compete in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

During this period, unrelated athletes in the country can compete as neutral athletes in major events. To do this, they must meet some anti-doping requirements. The Russian anthem may not be played or sung, and the Russian flag may not be worn or raised on the team’s clothing. According to ICC judges, the ban began with sentencing on Thursday and ends December 16, 2022.

The World Anti-Doping Agency banned Russia for four years in December 2019 for tampering with doping data from a Moscow lab. If Cass had fully confirmed Wada’s penalty and the ban went into effect with the referee, Russia would not be allowed to begin the 2024 Games in Paris.

Usada’s boss, Tygart, known for his hard-line streak, dismissed the ACS ruling with heartfelt words and at the same time attacked Wada and IOC. It is a “disastrous blow to clean athletes, sport safety and the rule of law.” No consolation for the poor, brilliant results in Russia’s state-sponsored dirty doping case, which has been going on for a decade.

Even if the first instinctive reaction was a shock, such a verdict could have been seen coming. “Wada and the International Olympic Committee have manipulated and mistreated the dirty Russian doping issue from day one and put politics again above principle,” Tegart said.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has reacted less sharply to the decision of the Olympic Committee. They are “pleased with the elements of the ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, according to which the strict penalties imposed by the Wada Law against Russian sports organizations have been upheld, and are deeply disappointed by other elements of the ruling that significantly weaken these penalties.” The USOPC interpreted the ruling as an attack on a doping-free sport. “Regardless of the ultimate impact of implementing the Cass decision, we must admit that it is only the last chapter in a harrowing story of at least partially calculated and successful program to attack clean athletes and core Olympic and Paralympic values,” the association wrote. .