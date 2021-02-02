sport

Harsh criticism from the United States of Cass’s ruling on doping ban in Russia

February 2, 2021
Eileen Curry

DrThe ruling of the sporting senior judges to halve doping penalties against Russia has drawn some strong criticism in the United States. Travis T. Jart, the managing director of the US anti-doping agency OSADA, spoke of a “devastating decision.” The Olympic and Paralympic Committee praised the United States, on the one hand, for maintaining the “strict sanctions” imposed by the global anti-doping agency Wada, but on the other hand it was “deeply disappointed” by parts of the decision that “weaken the sanctions significantly.”

Like the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) initially refrained from assessing the judge’s ruling and its potential consequences. The Bonn-based sports umbrella organization said that the International Sports Court’s decision that the Russian anti-doping agency Rusada does not adhere to global anti-doping law is recognized. The International Patent Conference declared that “after this decision, the IPC Board of Directors will meet in early 2021 to discuss next steps”.

On Thursday, the Cass International Sports Court handed down a ruling in Solomonik in a case that, according to Wada President Witolde Panca, was a “groundbreaking case”. Referees in Lausanne confirmed Russia’s exclusion from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. No team flying the Russian flag will be allowed to compete in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

During this period, unrelated athletes in the country can compete as neutral athletes in major events. To do this, they must meet some anti-doping requirements. The Russian anthem may not be played or sung, and the Russian flag may not be worn or raised on the team’s clothing. According to ICC judges, the ban began with sentencing on Thursday and ends December 16, 2022.

