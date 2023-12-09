International press assessments of the German Federation’s victory over the United States of America

Homepage Sports soccer

The German national team celebrates a successful debut under Julian Nagelsmann. International press assessments of the first victory over the United States.

HARTFORD – The 2024 European Championship mission has begun successfully. Nagelsmann’s debut was a success: Germany turned up the heat after falling behind to the USA and eventually won 3-1, a well-deserved victory. The new national coach was on the bench for the first time and could be very satisfied with his team’s performance in the German Football Association. The international press also celebrated the German team.

USA lineup: Turner – Dest, Ream, C Richards (66. Carter-Vickers), Scully – Moses, McKennie (75. Paredes), Reyna (46. De la Torre), Pulisic (75. Jonny), Weah (66. Aaronson ). – Balogun (66. Baby) Germany lineup: – Ter Stegen – Tah, Hummels (62. Sol), Rudiger, Goossens – Gross (71. Goretzka), Gundogan – Sane (71. Brandt), Musiala (81. Fuhrich), Wirtz (62. Havertz) – Volkrug (81). Mueller) Portals: 1:0 Pulisic (27th), 1:1 Gundogan (39th), 1:2 Volkrug (58th), 1:3 Musiala (61st)

Germany defeats USA: Nagelsmann’s debut was a success

At the beginning of the match, not everything was going well. After the delay caused by former Dortmund player Christian Pulisic (27th minute), there was fear of another setback. But the German Football Association team fought back and equalized before the end of the first half when Ilkay Gundogan (39′) converted an individual effort from Leroy Sane.

After the first 45 minutes, Nagelsmann, who revealed his speech, intervened for the first time. “I had the feeling in the first half that we wanted to decide the game very early. We tried to play almost in every situation with a lot of risk and then we simply lost a lot of balls,” the 36-year-old explained to RTL after the match. We were still playing at a fast pace, but we were more patient. That was the difference.”

Julian Nagelsmann celebrated the victory over the United States in his first appearance as coach of the national team. © Federico Gambarini/DPA

International press assessments of Germany’s 3-1 victory over the United States

Then the guests turned the match upside down: Niklas Volkrug (58th) and Jamal Musiala (61st) scored two goals. The scoreline of 3-1 was never in danger and it could have been higher.

Thus the German national team was building on its last international match, when the international press celebrated the German Football Association’s victory over France: “Germany resurrected.” Even after the success against the Americans, there was a great celebration. International press assessments of the German Federation’s victory over the United States of America:

International press assessments of the German Football Association’s victory over the United States of America – United States

Washington Post: “Christian Pulisic scores an amazing goal, but the US national soccer team loses to Germany.”

Star Tribune: “Germany beats USA 3-1 in exhibition football as Reina plays under Berhalter for the first time since the dispute.”

International press assessments of the German Football Association’s victory over the United States of America and France

the team: “Germany defeats the United States in Julian Nagelsmann’s premiere”

International press assessments of the German Football Association’s victory over the United States of America and England

Watchman: He added: “Musiala, Volkrug and Gundogan have certainly inspired some self-confidence ahead of the year in which they will host the European Championship.”

daily Mail: “The USA face a reality check after their 3-1 defeat to Germany, although Christian Pulisic put them ahead with a stunning goal – before Ilkay Gundogan sparked the fight and Julian Nagelsmann won his first game.”

International press assessments of the German Football Association’s victory over the United States of America and Spain

like: “Nagelsmann revives Germany”

Marka: “The Nagelsmann era begins in Germany with victory over the United States.”

International press assessments of the German Football Association’s victory over the United States of America and Italy

Gazzetta dello Sport: “Pulisic showed, then Germany scores 3 points against the United States. Musa Weah starts, and Thiao is on the bench.”

Tuttosport: “Germany’s three goals, Pulisic is not enough for the United States. McKennie and Weah are on the field.”

International press assessments of the German Football Association’s victory over the United States of America, Austria and Switzerland

Crown: “Nagelsmann’s dream start as coach of the German national team”

Orff: “Germany wins in Nagelsmann’s debut”

Scenery: “Germany turned the match around thanks to a great first half.”