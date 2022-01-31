Whatsapp: Awesome! Can we chat with friends here soon?

rumor mill around The WhatsApp boiled! Now there is hope for the long-planned multi-device support for the app.

When it starts, you can also do it on other devices The WhatsApp to use. For a special catchphrase, Whatsapp chief Will Cathcart has now revealed his intentions.

Whatsapp: Can you use the app on this device soon?

There have been rumors about multi-device app support since 2020. Since then, there has also been heated discussion about whether and when it will be released for the iPad as well. A statement from now company president Will Cathcart gives hope for early implementation.

————————-

This is WhatsApp:

The most popular instant messenger in the world

Install via App Store (iPhone) or Google Play (Android)

If you don’t want to send emojis anymore, you can also send stickers or gifs to friends

In the settings, you can set a regular backup date – so your data is always backed up

He is part of Mark Zuckerberg’s meta-empire

————————-







In an interview with “The Verge” he was said to have given his consent. “People have wanted the iPad app for a long time. We would like to do that.” So far, iPad users still have to browse the Whatsapp web function, leaving the smartphone and the internet on. Simply logging into the device is not yet possible.





The rumors about Whatsapp have been confirmed by President Will Cathcart! (Icon picture) Photo: IMAGO / NurPhoto

This is now the end of the beta version of multi-device support, like “T3Nmentioned. Everything should now also work without a smartphone turned on and with a healthy internet connection.

————————-

More from Whatsapp:





————————-

However, it is not yet clear when the alpha version will come and when the app will also be available for iPad users. (mbo)



