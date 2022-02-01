How to expand the internal memory of your PlayStation 5 • Eurogamer.de

The PlayStation 5’s internal solid state drive was incredibly fast and was state-of-the-art at the time of release, which few could (or want) to afford. But it also contains “only” 825 GB of data. At times when individual titles weigh more than 100 GB, they can still fill up quickly.
Therefore, it makes sense to upgrade the console’s internal storage via the internal M.2 expansion slot. Especially as the first NVMe SSDs are slowly becoming more accessible to everyone. To enjoy the full load time capability of the new generation of consoles, Sony has set a few rules:
What NVMe SSD do I need for my PS5?
According to Sony Supports PCI-Express Gen4x4 M.2 NVMe SSD with M connector type switch. compatible who Height including heat sink 11.25 mm does not exceed. the Allowed width is 25 mm reach. in a Length 30, 40, 60, 80 or 110 mm SSD is allowed.
It is especially important that Read speed of at least 5500MB/s.
Sony also explicitly insists on a heat sink, which does not necessarily need to be included depending on the hard drive. Pay attention to this when buying! Otherwise you can do it yourself Buy a heatsink (Amazon.de), in and on the memory stick. There are those who don’t think it’s necessary – although we’d advise playing it safe and trust Sony probably knows their console a little better and don’t make the recommendation without reason. can not hurt.
Our test device
To upgrade us, we use Corsair’s NVMe, the manufacturer’s current top model that answers the resonant name Corsair MP600 Pro LPX It reads sequentially at up to 7100 MB/s and writes at up to 6800 MB/s according to the manufacturer’s specifications. It’s very easy to supply enough power to the PS5 – and no wonder, too, because the LPX designation means the heat sink that fits the console.
It’s extremely durable, clean powder coated and gives the stocking stone a personally high weight. It almost looks neat, but once the drive is in the slot, it looks like it belongs there and nowhere else. Definitely well-made hardware and available since the middle of the week. Take a look if you’re interested Amazon Or another dealer you trust. But any other NVMe SSD from a well-known manufacturer, such as Samsung, Western Digital or Seagate, that complies with the above specifications, usually does its job reliably.
Insert the SSD into the PS5. This is how it’s done
1. First you have to turn off the console – hibernation is not enough – and disconnect the cables. Remove the stand and place it “upside down” with the drive facing you on a clean work surface. Get your new drive and a small screwdriver ready and you are good to go:
2. With the console in the picture above, grab the upper left corner of the white cap, bend it slightly, and move the cap firmly but gently to the right. This is a little intimidating at times, until you realize that instead of bending too much, you should push a little back to the right under the console. This is how the “lower” side casing comes off quite easily.
3. Below the center left you will see a gray metallic cover held in place by a black screw, with the PlayStation icons at the top (cross, square, etc). You unscrew that, then you can remove the panel. You are now looking at the driving bay.
4. Also unscrew the screw on the left above the “110” mark with a screwdriver and remove it. Note that you also fired a small metal ring – the spacer.
5. Now look at the length of your SSD and which screw hole you need to use for the connection. In this put the separator (ring). Then insert the drive into the front of the drive bay at an angle of approximately 30-40 degrees as shown in the image below. If the slot in the memory strip is clean in the mounting slot, screw the screw back in through the spacer and fix the SSD tightly into the slot.
6. Then twist the board again and attach the side part again – it’s best to look back from the top while you maneuver the board into an angle in the extra holes. Then you can reconnect the console.
7. After rebooting, the console will prompt you to format the new M.2 SSD drive and will do it right away for you. Then Sony checks again if the drive is fast enough, and you are good to go.
It’s best to look for the “Storage” option in the settings menu (the gear wheel is in the upper right corner of the main screen). Both drives will now be displayed there. Using the “Install location” function, you can then specify which games and applications should be installed by default on the new SSD.
Congratulations: from now on you won’t be running out of space anytime soon!
