How to expand the internal memory of your PlayStation 5 • Eurogamer.de

The PlayStation 5’s internal solid state drive was incredibly fast and was state-of-the-art at the time of release, which few could (or want) to afford. But it also contains “only” 825 GB of data. At times when individual titles weigh more than 100 GB, they can still fill up quickly.

Therefore, it makes sense to upgrade the console’s internal storage via the internal M.2 expansion slot. Especially as the first NVMe SSDs are slowly becoming more accessible to everyone. To enjoy the full load time capability of the new generation of consoles, Sony has set a few rules:

What NVMe SSD do I need for my PS5? According to Sony Supports PCI-Express Gen4x4 M.2 NVMe SSD with M connector type switch. compatible who Height including heat sink 11.25 mm does not exceed. the Allowed width is 25 mm reach. in a Length 30, 40, 60, 80 or 110 mm SSD is allowed. It is especially important that Read speed of at least 5500MB/s. Sony also explicitly insists on a heat sink, which does not necessarily need to be included depending on the hard drive. Pay attention to this when buying! Otherwise you can do it yourself Buy a heatsink (Amazon.de), in and on the memory stick. There are those who don’t think it’s necessary – although we’d advise playing it safe and trust Sony probably knows their console a little better and don’t make the recommendation without reason. can not hurt.

Our test device To upgrade us, we use Corsair's NVMe, the manufacturer's current top model that answers the resonant name Corsair MP600 Pro LPX It reads sequentially at up to 7100 MB/s and writes at up to 6800 MB/s according to the manufacturer's specifications. It's very easy to supply enough power to the PS5 – and no wonder, too, because the LPX designation means the heat sink that fits the console. But it also looks good in a PC glass case… It's extremely durable, clean powder coated and gives the stocking stone a personally high weight. It almost looks neat, but once the drive is in the slot, it looks like it belongs there and nowhere else. Definitely well-made hardware and available since the middle of the week. Take a look if you're interested Amazon Or another dealer you trust. But any other NVMe SSD from a well-known manufacturer, such as Samsung, Western Digital or Seagate, that complies with the above specifications, usually does its job reliably.