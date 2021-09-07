Pro Plus: Samsung speeds up microSD cards to 160MB/s

Samsung releases new memory cards in the popular microSD format. The Pro Plus series with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage achieves 160MB/s read and is therefore slightly faster than the Evo Plus with a max of 130MB/s.

Faster than the interface allows

At least in internal tests with its own readers, Samsung found a maximum read limit of 160MB/s and 120MB/s for Pro Plus series microSD cards. You are using the UHS-I bus, which allows a maximum of 104MB/s, but thanks”special technology“The theoretical limit has been crossed. Other manufacturers like Lexar do this as well, but in the footnotes Samsung notes that the readers should also support this increased performance. There is no binding standard for this.

The Pro Plus is optionally available with a USB adapter supporting 160MB/s for an additional cost.

MicroSD cards with a UHS-II interface can run faster, peaking at around 300MB/s, but they are relatively rare and expensive. PCI Express is expected to find its way into SD cards next year: The first generation of SD Express memory cards is expected to reach nearly 900MB/s.

Performance classes and resistances

All Pro Plus series models are specified with the U3, V30 and A2 performance classes. The U3 and V30 account for at least 30MB/s for sequential write, which is important for 4K video recordings, for example. A2 is the second level of the so-called application performance category, which also requires random read and write performance.

SDA Class 1 and Class 2 application performance requirements

Samsung also advertises “6x protection” against some external influences, which includes the following points:

Water Resistant: Up to 72 hours in a depth of 1 meter of sea water.

Temperature resistance: operating temperatures from -25°C to 85°C, non-operating: -40°C to 85°C.

X-Ray Safe: Up to 100 mmGy, compatible with airport X-ray scanners.

Without wear: up to 10,000 mating cycles.

Drop Resistant: Withstands drops from a height of up to 5 metres.

Magnetic resistance: up to 15,000 gauss, which corresponds to the magnetic field of high-field MRI. Samsung via Pro Plus microSD

Pro-Plus microSD cards should be available in September at the above prices. Globalism press release (in English) also mentions”Redesigned and improvedModels of the Evo Plus series have low performance values.