Weather in Switzerland: Kachelman on the fairy tale about the broken glass fire

– The warmth will return soon, and with it the heat madness The temperature is supposed to reach 24 degrees again on Friday. Weather superstitions follow the thermometer, says Jörg Kachelmann. Example? Broken glass fire. Jörg Kachelman

When is the temperature highest on warm days? Even if we talk about the midday temperature, the thermometer usually shows higher values ​​in the evening. Photo: Getty Images

Here you will find additional external content. If you consent to cookies being set by third-party service providers and that personal data is therefore transferred to third-party service providers, you can allow all cookies and view external content directly. Allow cookies More information

After warm (Vaduz experienced a tropical night from Monday to Tuesday for the first time since measurements began in the first decade of April) before warm, and the future will not be as dusty. Wednesday will be the only day of the week that will be at least close to normal temperatures for this time of year.

One side effect of climate change is that many people are completely losing their sense of what the weather would normally be like. So we'll hear people complaining on Wednesday that it should have been a bit warm, but shouldn't be as cold as it is now. So, as a precaution, the message: It's not cold – that will be close to the usual temperature for the season.

The maximum temperature on a hot summer day is between 5 and 6 p.m

With the last drops of rain, the desert dust disappeared from the atmosphere and some of it reached the ground using this means of transportation. The coming days will show that warmth can be achieved without dust clouds. Thursday will be sunny again with highs in the afternoon range of 15 to 20 degrees. On Friday and Saturday, it will return to 19 to 24 degrees again. On Sunday, it's still warm, with some cloud fields – but this time without the Sahara dust.

The renewed rise in temperatures will bring with it a recurring mythical slogan belonging to German-speaking countries: warnings will soon be issued for “midday heat”, even though the maximum temperature on a hot summer day is measured between five and six in the evening. The sun may be higher in the middle of the day than in the evening, but it is still noticeably cooler.

The story of the Broken Glass Forest Fire

Therefore, the usual “health advice” is cynical, which would also like to see exercise in the “cool evening hours”, when, in fact, ozone concentrations that are harmful to health are at their highest.

In some places, warnings have appeared again about bottles and glass shards, which are said to be capable of starting fires. It is striking that this myth still persists. No one has ever heard of Girl Scouts or Boy Scouts carrying some glass in case their matches get wet. The glass thing doesn't work, it never worked and it never will.

Testing in the oven

At best, you could do something with half-full plastic water bottles if they were floating in the air at a right angle to the sun – but that never happens in nature. That's why, dear police, and so you can save some question marks in your statements: For us, 99 percent of wildfires are caused by neglect or arson. Then there is a 0.5% Mysterious Spark Leap and a 0.5% Lightning Strike. Wildfires caused by high air temperatures or broken glass: 0 percent. Plants only burn at temperatures above 250-300 degrees. Air temperature is not at all related to the start of wildfires.

You can try this by putting a sprig from the garden in the oven and setting the highest temperature the oven can provide – only then will you have a slight chance. For young readers of this article: Please conduct reasonable experiments under parental supervision!

Did you find an error? Report now.