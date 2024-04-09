A man wins 1.2 billion in the lottery

The winner won more than $1 billion. Photo by Imago/UPI

In the American city of Oregon, a man won 1.2 billion francs in the lottery. Now his win has been verified.

In the US state of Oregon, the winner of the lottery jackpot of $1.3 billion, or about 1.2 billion francs, informed the lottery company.

The Oregon Lottery said Monday that the winning ticket was sold at a grocery store in Oregon City. It will now be verified whether the winner has actually drawn the lucky ticket and is entitled to the winnings, which may take some time.

“We take every precaution to verify the winner before paying out the prize money,” Oregon Lottery Director Mike Wells said.

If the winner chooses a one-time payout, they will receive $621 million, or about 560 million Swiss francs. He can only get billions if the winnings are paid in annual installments. In either case, the profit must be taxed.

The prize was the eighth-largest ever paid in the United States, according to the Oregon Lottery. The largest lottery jackpot in US history was won in California in 2022, worth $2.04 billion.

dpa