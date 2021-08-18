Updated Apple app brings iCloud passwords to Windows

Apple has released a new version of iCloud for Windows with the number 12.5. The update brings the ability to access and manage passwords stored in iCloud from a Windows device, a feature that users have long requested.

Apple is gradually adding more support for iCloud passwords on non-Apple platforms, with mixed results. The company has released an extension for Chrome that syncs iCloud passwords with Chrome. But like the new iCloud Passwords app, it did a lot, not very much.

However, this add-on is welcome for users who mainly live in the Apple ecosystem (and thus use Apple’s iCloud password lock) but need to use Windows occasionally. For example, some people use an iPhone or Mac most of the time, but have a Windows PC that is only used to play games that cannot be played on a Mac.

Previously, these users had to take out an Apple device to look up a password and then enter it manually on a Windows PC to sign in to an account. Options were limited for iCloud Password Manager users who needed to use a Windows device to create a new account that could later be accessed on other platforms.

Now users can launch the simple password manager app in Windows and allow them to access or add passwords.

We’re not kidding when we say the new app is just bones; It does exactly what is necessary and nothing else. If your daily driver is a Windows PC, this new app won’t convince you to switch from something more powerful like this 1 password.

The iCloud Passwords app can be launched from the Start menu or placed on the desktop or taskbar and is set up automatically when you download or update iCloud for Windows 12.5 from the Microsoft Store. Additionally, the iCloud app for Windows has some new settings to enable or disable syncing with Chrome or Edge extensions for iCloud passwords.

Here are the Apple release notes for the update:

what’s new in this version View and manage your saved passwords on your Windows PC with the new iCloud Passwords app

Sync your passwords between devices and your computer in Edge with the iCloud Passwords Extension

As is often the case, Apple published a file Support-Dokument Their website describes how the app works and what you can do with it. Take a look at the document if you want to take a closer look at it. You can download iCloud for Windows now; The update is available to everyone.

